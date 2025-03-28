Menu Explore
The ChatGPT-Studio Ghibli filter is AI's cheap shortcut to art; read what auteur Hayao Miyazaki thought about this

ByAadrika Sominder
Mar 28, 2025 05:42 PM IST

ChatGPT-Ghibli filter, an AI tool that replicates Ghibli’s painstakingly crafted art style…but does this really qualify as art? Here's what Miyazaki says

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron took six years to complete, with a team of just 60 animators painstakingly crafting a single minute of animation per month. This slow, deliberate process is the essence of Studio Ghibli: a labour of love in every frame. From the sizzling breakfast scene in Howl's Moving Castle (2004) to the indelible magic of Spirited Away (2001). Ghibli’s films transcend mere animation, blending fantasy with truth in a way that speaks deeply to audiences worldwide.

Hayao Miyazaki and a still from Spirited Away (2001)
Hayao Miyazaki and a still from Spirited Away (2001)

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Can algorithms create art?

Enter the ChatGPT-Ghibli filter, an AI tool that replicates Ghibli’s painstakingly crafted art style. This feature makes Ghibli-style animation accessible to anyone, so naturally, the internet has erupted with Ghibli versions of everything — from the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) train scene to viral memes and pop culture moments. But while AI-generated art may be trendy and convenient, it directly contradicts Miyazaki’s core beliefs. In a 2016 documentary, the auteur expressed his disgust at the idea of using machines to create animation, calling it “an insult to life itself.”

Miyazaki’s disdain for AI in creative fields reflects a fundamental belief: AI should never replace the artist's touch. Instead, these tools should support, not overshadow, the human labor that brings art to life. This perspective becomes even more relevant as artists and Ghibli connoisseurs push back against the model. In response, OpenAI has adopted a “conservative approach” when replicating the artistic styles of individual creators. Studio Ghibli hasn’t yet commented on the trend.

