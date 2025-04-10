Disney heiress says any billionaire who can’t live on $999 million is ‘kind of a sociopath’

Abigail Disney doesn’t mince words when it comes to wealth and power in America. A philanthropist, filmmaker, and outspoken heiress to the Disney fortune, she’s long said that billionaires in the United States need to be taxed more. In her latest interview with The Guardian, the 65-year-old shared her views on how important it is for the ultra-wealthy to share their wealth. Abigail Disney, 65, criticizes billionaires who accumulate wealth(Facebook/abigail.disney)

“I am of the belief that every billionaire who can’t live on $999 million is kind of a sociopath,” Disney told the Guardian in an interview published on Monday. “Like, why? You know, over a billion dollars makes money so fast that it’s almost impossible to get rid of.

“And so by just sitting on your hands, you become more of a billionaire until you’re a double billionaire. It’s a strange way to live when you have objectively more money than a person can spend,” she said.

Abigail Disney’s net worth

Abigail Disney is the grand niece of Walt Disney and one of the heirs to the Disney fortune. Is she a billionaire herself? No, not even close. In a 2019 interview with the Financial Times, the Emmy-winning director had reluctantly disclosed her net worth. It stands at roughly $120 million.

“The internet says I have half a billion dollars and I might have something close to that if I’d been investing aggressively,” she told FT. “I’m roughly around $120m and I have been for some time now,” said Disney, who has given away more than $70 million over the past three decades.

She is also candid about her source of wealth, acknowledging that she is rich “only because of some quirks in the tax system, some good luck, and some very loving grandparents. But nothing else.”

