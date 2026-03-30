Bengaluru vs Delhi Metro: Man praises ‘remarkable’ connectivity in Delhi, flags civic sense issues among commuters

The post, shared on X by a user identified as Abhinav, reflected on his personal experience of travelling in both metro networks. He wrote, "I've travelled in both Bengaluru and Delhi Metro now. Delhi Metro connectivity is remarkable, honestly. Meanwhile, Bengaluru has focused more on the metro stations instead of connectivity. But in the Bengaluru Metro, there are two security guards at each platform making sure no one crosses the yellow line to prevent such incidents. Something like this should be in Delhi too, because the lack of civic sense is real here. I've seen people spitting on the metro tracks. When the government does something good, it's the people who destroy it."

A social media post comparing metro services in Bengaluru and Delhi has triggered a discussion online, with users weighing in on connectivity, crowd management and civic behaviour across the two cities.

The post has garnered more than 20,000 views, drawing a mix of agreement, disagreement and additional observations from commuters familiar with both systems.

Users weigh in with mixed reactions Several users pointed out that Delhi Metro does have security personnel, though visibility may vary due to the scale of operations. One user wrote, "It’s not that Delhi doesn’t have guards, it’s that the crowd is so massive you barely notice them." Another added, "All new stations have the guard, only few stations are left without any guard."

Others echoed the original post’s concern about commuter behaviour, suggesting that civic sense remains a broader issue beyond just one city. A user commented, "I've also traveled in both and you're right but let me add something I personally experience everyday here in Bangalore. The people here also does not have civic sense. Always standing in front when gates open and try to board first. It's less than Delhi no doubt."

Some responses highlighted the role of security forces in Delhi Metro. "There are CRPF jawans at various DMRC stations that make sure people queue to get into the trains and maintain harmony," one user noted.

Connectivity emerged as another key point of comparison. One commenter said, "I am amazed by the number of interchanges Delhi is having. We just have 2 at the moment." Another simply wrote, "Yes i agree with you."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)