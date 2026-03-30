Bengaluru vs Delhi Metro: Man praises ‘remarkable’ connectivity in Delhi, flags civic sense issues among commuters
A man compared Bengaluru and Delhi Metro on X, praising Delhi’s connectivity but raising concerns about civic sense
A social media post comparing metro services in Bengaluru and Delhi has triggered a discussion online, with users weighing in on connectivity, crowd management and civic behaviour across the two cities.
(Also read: ‘Should have done this sooner’: Norwegian ambassador lauds Delhi Metro after first ride)
The post, shared on X by a user identified as Abhinav, reflected on his personal experience of travelling in both metro networks. He wrote, "I've travelled in both Bengaluru and Delhi Metro now. Delhi Metro connectivity is remarkable, honestly. Meanwhile, Bengaluru has focused more on the metro stations instead of connectivity. But in the Bengaluru Metro, there are two security guards at each platform making sure no one crosses the yellow line to prevent such incidents. Something like this should be in Delhi too, because the lack of civic sense is real here. I've seen people spitting on the metro tracks. When the government does something good, it's the people who destroy it."
Take a look here at the post:
The post has garnered more than 20,000 views, drawing a mix of agreement, disagreement and additional observations from commuters familiar with both systems.
Users weigh in with mixed reactions
Several users pointed out that Delhi Metro does have security personnel, though visibility may vary due to the scale of operations. One user wrote, "It’s not that Delhi doesn’t have guards, it’s that the crowd is so massive you barely notice them." Another added, "All new stations have the guard, only few stations are left without any guard."
Others echoed the original post’s concern about commuter behaviour, suggesting that civic sense remains a broader issue beyond just one city. A user commented, "I've also traveled in both and you're right but let me add something I personally experience everyday here in Bangalore. The people here also does not have civic sense. Always standing in front when gates open and try to board first. It's less than Delhi no doubt."
Some responses highlighted the role of security forces in Delhi Metro. "There are CRPF jawans at various DMRC stations that make sure people queue to get into the trains and maintain harmony," one user noted.
Connectivity emerged as another key point of comparison. One commenter said, "I am amazed by the number of interchanges Delhi is having. We just have 2 at the moment." Another simply wrote, "Yes i agree with you."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More