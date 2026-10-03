Punjabi makeup artist, influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Amritsar on Saturday. He was found lying in a pool of blood on the road after sustaining a gunshot wound. Sandhu, who was known for her makeup and social media content, was reportedly attacked in the city. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the identity and motive of the attacker, are awaited.

A video showing Sandhu lying on the road has since gone viral on social media.

Sandhu, whose full first name was Madhusudan, reportedly died while being taken to hospital, NDTV reported.

Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the shooting. "Two unidentified men fired at him around 6 pm," said Sirivennela, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, the report added.

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Who was Mad Sandhu? Sandhu, who frequently appeared as a guest on podcasts to discuss makeup, the film industry and gender issues, was often subjected to homophobic trolling on social media.

He responded to the criticism by saying, "God had made me the way I am", and was open about his identity as a gay man.

While little is known about his family, Sandhu began his professional career in the fashion industry as a stylist and assistant costume designer, working on films in Punjab and Mumbai.

He later gained widespread popularity through Instagram reels and viral videos, where he shared luxury fashion and beauty tips, lifestyle content and candid views on social norms, LGBTQ+ acceptance and pop culture.

Sandhu also appeared in several Punjabi films, including the 'Oye Bhole Oye' series.