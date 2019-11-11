Sara Ali Khan’s tough fitness regimen in latest video impresses fans, they call her ‘hardworking’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:35 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan showed a remarkable fat-to-fit story on her journey to becoming a star. The actor posted a video doing exercise on Monday, which is sure to serve as an inspiration to many.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote: “Monday motivation. Everyday dedication. Then guilt-free vacation.” In it, the actor with her Pilates instructor, Namrata Purohit can be seen doing an exercise ritual. With it, Sara seems to be spelling out her life’s mantra -- exercise with dedication and thereafter enjoy guilt-free vacations. The post received a lot of positive feedback with many appreciating her hardworking nature and her dedication.

Also read: Isha Koppikar opens up on getting sexual propositions from actors: ‘He said don’t come with anybody’

In September this year, she had shared a picture of herself with mother Amrita Singh and written: “Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown.” This was the time when she weighed nearly 96 kilos. Speaking to the BBC, she had mentioned that she had been struggling from PCOD (polycystic ovary syndrome). She had said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

“I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional,” she added.

Talking of her dilemma, she had continued, “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life.”

On the work front, Sara has been busy shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, a remake of his earlier ’90s hit of the same name. Sara’s co-star in the film will be Varun Dhawan. The ’90s was a huge hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara has also completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of his own earlier hit, Love Aaj Kal, where she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more