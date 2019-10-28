Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh in red Abu-Sandeep number, poses with her ‘loud patakas’

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 28, 2019

Bollywood actor and millennial style icon Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She posted multiple fun pictures with her family and captioned them, “Diwali Hai. Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas.”

Sara wore a hot red number by leading couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and was twinning with her mother who was also wearing a red Abu-Sandeep piece with simple gota detailing. The red bell-sleeved pishwaaz style short anarkali dress had heavy embroidery all over and was worn by Sara over a red churidar. The actor chose beige juttis for her footwear.

Sara as always sported minimal makeup and had only kajal and lip gloss on her face. She sported a red bindi and wore lots of red bangles in one hand. The actor wore chandbaalis in her ears and had her hair down.

Ibrahim’s kurta was also an Abu-Sandeep ensemble, and the handsome boy looked great in the blue kurta with silver and golden embroidery.

The Kedarnath actor later headed to Amitabh Bachchan’s star-studded party with her family and took a red dupatta and matching potli bag for the Diwali bash at Sr Bachchan’s house.

Amitabh Bachchan threw the Diwali bash this year after his hospitalisation. Also present at the megastar’s Diwali bash were Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover,cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Divya Dutta, Milap Zaveri and Kunal Kohli, among many others.

