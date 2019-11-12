Alia Bhatt leans on Neetu Kapoor but has eyes only for Ranbir Kapoor in new pic. See here

bollywood

A picture of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, out for dinner with the Sanju star’s mother, Neetu Singh, has been shared online. The picture shows Alia leaning on Neetu’s shoulder, as Ranbir smiles next to them.

While Ranbir is wearing a white, long-sleeved T-shirt in the picture, Alia is wearing a red top and Neetu is in black.

In July, Alia had wished Neetu on her birthday. Sharing a picture on Instagram stories, she’d written, “Happy happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @neetu54!! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and CAKE. Sending you the biggest and tightest hug possible.” Neetu was in New York City at the time, where she was living with husband Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Ranbir and Alia had visited his parents several times in New York, and Alia had often posted pictures from their trips. Describing their relationship, Alia had said in an interview, “It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm.”

The couple will soon be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which is intended to be the first part of a planned trilogy of fantasy films. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Alia is also shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, with Aditya Roy Kapur, and will soon begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir, meanwhile, has begun shooting for the gangster film Shamshera. On Tuesday, the actor was snapped in Ulhasnagar, on the occasion of the 550th Guru Nanak Jayanti

