e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Alia Bhatt leans on Neetu Kapoor but has eyes only for Ranbir Kapoor in new pic. See here

A new picture from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dinner date with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, has been shared online.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on screen together for the first time in Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on screen together for the first time in Brahmastra.
         

A picture of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, out for dinner with the Sanju star’s mother, Neetu Singh, has been shared online. The picture shows Alia leaning on Neetu’s shoulder, as Ranbir smiles next to them.

While Ranbir is wearing a white, long-sleeved T-shirt in the picture, Alia is wearing a red top and Neetu is in black.

 

In July, Alia had wished Neetu on her birthday. Sharing a picture on Instagram stories, she’d written, “Happy happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @neetu54!! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and CAKE. Sending you the biggest and tightest hug possible.” Neetu was in New York City at the time, where she was living with husband Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Ranbir and Alia had visited his parents several times in New York, and Alia had often posted pictures from their trips. Describing their relationship, Alia had said in an interview, “It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy London vacation as their fake wedding invite goes viral, see pics

The couple will soon be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which is intended to be the first part of a planned trilogy of fantasy films. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Alia is also shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, with Aditya Roy Kapur, and will soon begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir, meanwhile, has begun shooting for the gangster film Shamshera. On Tuesday, the actor was snapped in Ulhasnagar, on the occasion of the 550th Guru Nanak Jayanti

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News