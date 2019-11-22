Maanyata on husband Sanjay Dutt: He has numerous stories to tell, having seen the life he has

bollywood

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:59 IST

Not just a star wife — Maanyata Dutt believes there is more to her identity than being the better half of actor Sanjay Dutt. And she likes keeping herself busy with the production house that the couple has set up.

But juggling everything, along with looking after their children — Iqra and Shahraan surely must not be easy, we ask her. “I personally believe from experience that if you love your job - the pressures become exciting challenges to tackle and help you in your growth,” she says, adding, “I love movies and I love being a hands on producer, which is the reason why I am here despite it being a volatile business. Moreover I adopt a spiritual attitude towards life , having seen a fair bit of it. Everything is transient , and I react accordingly to situations. Meditation, writing , spending time with family help me keep a cool head in most situations.”

Sanjay meanwhile is also busy with a host of projects as an actor, some of which include Panipat and Sadak 2. How involved is he in all the departments of their productions?

Also read: Sanjay Dutt says proud to have a wife like Maanayata: ‘Her focus has always been home, husband, kids, her work’

“Sanjay loves to hear the stories we narrow down on, as he is a very creative person. He has numerous interesting stories to tell, having seen the life he has, and also being a sharp observer of people. Besides the story, he is always aware of all the decisions regarding the film and he always gives us his feedback , but he never interferes with the director’s vision. He is a great bouncing board for me to have, given his experience in the industry,” says the 40-year-old.

Their recent productions include the action-drama Prasthaanam and Baba, which has been doing the rounds of various film festivals.

Revealing how two of them zero in on a script which they want to invest their money in, Maanyata says, “I am very clear — the story should be entertaining but also have depth in it. A story without a soul means nothing. Once I am sure of the story, for casting I take a collective call keeping in mind the director’s vision and preference. Sure, a commercial view is necessary but I haven’t hesitated to give a chance to interesting talent in key roles regardless of their commercial value. I feel if you are talented and hard working - it is only a matter of time before you also become a box office draw.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more