Sanjay Dutt says proud to have a wife like Maanayata: ‘Her focus has always been home, husband, kids, her work’

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:33 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt is in a happy space and will now be seen in his and wife Maanayata Dutt’s co-production, Prassthanam. The actor has now said the she let him fall and has always been there to pick him up.

Talking about life post his jail term, Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I’m proud and fortunate to have a wife like her. Her focus has always been home, husband, kids and her work. I’ve never interfered in her trading, knowing she has a business acumen. After my father passed away, Maanayata has been my support system. She never let me fall, she was always there to pick me up.”

Joining him in the conversation, Maanayata said, “For all those who say I am his anchor, I say he is the sail I set up to protect myself from storms. He’s always stood strong for the kids and me. Even when he was inside, he was worried for us.”

She also spoke about how Sunil Dutt was always concerned about Sanjay’s court case. “Earlier, he used to be disturbed, his father didn’t live to hear the court say that he was not a terrorist and acquit him from TADA charges. That had tarnished the family name and bothered him for years,” she said.

The two also spoke about their nine-year-old twin kids Shahraan and Iqra. Maanayata revealed that their daughter Iqra is an artist whose paintings get selected for the school magazine every year and she is planning to hold and exhibition of her canvases soon. She added that their son Shahraan is more into sports like cricket, football and Taekwondo.

Sanjay has several projects in his kitty, some of which will be produced by his production house. The actor will be seen as virgin baba in their home production, Virgin Tree. He will also be seen in Pandit Galli Ka Ali which will also star Rishi Kapoor. His other projects are Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera, Prithviraj, KGF 2 and Sadak 2.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 13:29 IST