Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor leaves for US to study, aunt Maheep says ‘don’t do anything I wouldn’t do’

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:28 IST

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor was spotted with daughter Khushi Kapoor at the Mumbai airport as he came to see her off. Khushi left for the US to pursue an acting course at New York Film Academy and was seen getting emotional while bidding goodbye to her father.

While Khushi was in a black jumpsuit, Boney was in a blue tracksuit. The father-daughter duo were also seen sharing some light moments before her departure.

Boney Kapoor spotted with daughter Khushi Kapoor at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Khushi bonds well with her cousin and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. His wife Maheep shared a picture of the two girls on Instagram before the two could say goodbye to each other. She wrote, “#OffToCollege #WillMissYou @khushi05k ... Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do #HaveABlast.” Khushi replied to her “Love you” along with several heart emojis. Maheep cheered her up with a smiley and a heart.

Janhvi had earlier told Anaita Shroff Adjania in a conversation that Khushi will now pursue higher education in the US. She had said, “She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do.” She added, “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

Boney along with Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor just returned from Singapore a few days ago where they attended the unveiling ceremony of late legendary actor Sridevi’s wax statute. Pictures from the even show Janhvi touching the statue in an emotional moment.

Boney Kapoor had earlier revealed that Khushi has plans to become a model but was shifting her focus to acting. He had also said that his other daughter Anshula was academically inclined.

Meanwhile, his son Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi are doing well in the film industry. Arjun will now be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat and opposite Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. His last film India’s Most Wanted couldn’t get the desired response at the box office.

Janhvi is currently working on her next, RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao. Her look from her other film, Gunjan Saxena was recently unveiled and liked by her fans. She has also been finalised for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Takht.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 10:26 IST