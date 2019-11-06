Sanjay Dutt to play a blind don, Arshad Warsi to be his eyes in their next comedy. No, it’s not Munna Bhai sequel

bollywood

The popular Munna Bhai pair of actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi is all set to come together for a comedy film after six years. Arshad has himself confirmed that the two will unite for a laugh riot, to be directed by Sajid-Farhad.

Talking about their new project, Arshad told ETimes in an interview, “Sanju plays the role of a blind don and I am his eyes. The challenge is that nobody can know that he is blind, and I cannot tell anyone that he is blind. I am actually directing him throughout the film. It’s quite a fun script.”

Sharing the shooting schedule of the film, he said, “It’s a crazy script, a project by Sajid-Farhad. The film is likely to go on floor by March-April next year. We’ll probably head to Budapest for the first schedule of the film.”

Sanjay and Arshad were last seen in 2013 film Zila Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is yet to confirm the third instalment in the Munna Bhai franchise. It was earlier reported that he actually planned to work on the film but was so intrigued by Sanjay’s own life that he decided to make his biopic first. Sanjay’s biopic Sanju released in 2018 and went on to be lead actor Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest blockbuster with domestic box office collections of Rs 342 crore.

Sanjay just saw the trailer release of his upcoming period drama, Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film features him as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are in the roles of Sadashiv Rao and Paravati Bai, respectively. It is set to hit theatres on December 6.

Arshad is currently promoting his upcoming film, Pagalpanti. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela. It is set to release on November 22.

