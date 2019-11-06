Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘brother’ Kevin Jonas on his birthday, shares unseen wedding pic to prove he always has her back

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:31 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared adorable birthday wishes for the latter’s elder brother Kevin Jonas along with some unseen pictures. While Nick shared a funny picture of the three Jonas brothers, Priyanka posted an unseen picture from one of their wedding functions.

Priyanka wished Kevin on his 32nd birthday with a throwback candid picture from her mehendi ceremony last year. She wrote, “To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads..”

It was clicked during Nick and Priyanka’s mehendi ceremony which they organised alongside a friendly cricket match at the Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. Nick can be seen lifting Priyanka in her arms, who is careful to keep her palms straight in order to not spoil her mehendi. Kevin is seen running behind them along with the entire entourage of their friends and relatives, all dressed in blue sports wear.

Priyanka’s fans were happy to get their hands on one more picture of her wedding. A fan wrote, “He literally had your back in the photo.” Another commented, “Look Nick Jonas Corbin copy.”

Nick, too, shared a funny picture along with the caption, “Happy birthday to my older bro @kevinjonas this is me playfully pushing his head into a wall. Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man.” Kevin replied to him in the same spirit, “Love u buddy.”

The Jonas Brothers recently wrapped up their Happiness Begins tour after a long run, which started in August in Miami, Florida. Happiness Begins is their fifth album and marks their coming together after a long break.

Priyanka is currently in India for the shooting of her Netflix film, The White Tiger. She, however, found it difficult to shoot in Delhi that was reeling under heavy smog post Diwali. The actor had even shared a selfie while wearing an anti-pollution mask on Instagram. She wrote, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution😷 #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt dives underwater for her best ever photoshoot, fans calls her the ‘prettiest mermaid ever’. See pics

Priyanka will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film. She has also lent her voice for Elsa’s character in the upcoming Disney film, Frozen 2. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra has voiced for Anna’s character in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more