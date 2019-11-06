Alia Bhatt dives underwater for her best ever photoshoot, fans calls her the ‘prettiest mermaid ever’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:06 IST

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of this year’s commercial and critical hit Gully Boy and is now shooting for Sadak 2, apart from brand endorsements. The actor has also posed for an underwater photoshoot which can clearly be called one of her most stunning shoots ever.

Alia shared three snaps from her underwater photoshoot on Instagram and her fans couldn’t be happier to see her posing in water. The actor shared one monochrome picture of herself, dressed in a monokini, looking at the camera.

The picture garnered nearly two million ‘likes’ within a few hours and was showered with praises in the comments section. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez called her a “mermaid” whereas Anusha Dandekar commented, “Incredible.” Her fans also agreed that she indeed looked like the “prettiest mermaid.”

Her another picture showed her floating freely in the blue water while being dressed up in a short pink costume. It got more than 1 million ‘likes’ with actor Ishaan Khatter reacting to it, saying, “Oooh!” A fan even called her “fire in water.” Another wrote, “O my goshhhhhh.”

Her third picture had her posing in a colourful quirky swimsuit. This, too, got more than 1 million likes and hundreds of comments on Instagram.

Alia has just completed the filming for Ooty schedule of her upcoming film Sadak 2. The 26-year-old actor shared the update with a boomerang video on her Instagram Stories. “And that’s a schedule wrap! #Sadak2,” Alia wrote.

Also read: Kriti Kharbanda on Pulkit Samrat dating rumours: ‘Can you blame them, we look hot together’

The film marks her first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt, who is returning to the director’s chair after two decades. It is the sequel to the filmmaker’s 1991 film. The follow-up also stars original leads Mahesh Bhatt’s elder daughter, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, along with new entrant Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is slated to be released on July 10, 2020.

Alia has few more big banner films in her kitty including her first film with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film, RRR.

Follow @htshowbiz for more