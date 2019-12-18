Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra showers Mahira Sharma with kisses, fans call their chemistry ‘fake’

tv

Love seems to be the mood of Bigg Boss season 13 as all from Sidharth Malhotra-Shehnaaz Gill to Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma are keeping the viewers interested with their romantic chemistry. A new promo shows Paras and Mahira sharing some private moments away from the other contestants.

The promo shows Paras and Mahira having a conversation while seated on a yellow couch. Paras asks Mahira about why she judged him in just their first week in the house and expressed his unhappiness about the same. She claims to have understood that Paras was just being casual when he showed interest in Shehnaaz Gill, and that it was part of his game plan. The two go on to playfully slap each other, post which Paras gives several kisses on her cheek.

The viewers, however, weren’t convinced with their show of love. A fan wrote, “Khel rahe hai dono (Both are playing a game) #Pahira #BB13 is about connections and I’m stating it again. This year it’s gonna be double winners .. Jodi jitegi (a couple will win). That’s why arhan was got in for Rashmi .. flop. Vishal Madhurima Maha Flop.”

Another viewer wrote, “Wow! It’s working wonderfully well. Has Paras broken up with his GF? Or explained this fake angle to her? Well, getting out , feedback & re-entry does help. #ParasChabra truly! He is the mastermind this season. What I like is he says it to the cameras & executes his plan.” One more viewer commented to the promo, “Paras is lucky to have a friend like Mahira who always stand beside him.”

The two have been linked ever since Paras distanced himself from Shehnaaz and showed his interest in Mahira. He had recently walked out of the house to undergo treatment for his injuries. He can also be seen with a bandaged hand in the promo.

