Variety 500 2019: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor among 10 Indians to make it to the list

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:34 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has once again featured in Variety 500, their annual list of ‘Important People in Global Media’. The actor is among the 10 Indian names to make the cut.

He is joined by actor Aamir Khan, filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Ronnie Screwala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ekta Kapoor, Eros International’s Kishore Lulla, Disney’s Uday Shankar, Sun’s Kalinthi Maran and Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani.

In his profile, Variety called Shah Rukh ‘one of Indian cinema’s great global romantic stars’. Aamir gets addressed as ‘hugely popular Bollywood actor-producer’. “The 2018 Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan was a disappointment — but only by his own exalted standards,” the profile read.

Among a few names from Hollywood are A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’s Tom Hanks, Marriage Story actor Scarlett Johansson, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, Avengers director Joe Russo and Watchmen star Regina King among many others.

Also read: Deepika Padukone can’t take eyes off Hrithik Roshan as he feeds her ‘death by chocolate’. Watch video

The Variety list has seen an 8% hike in women’s representation on this year’s list and ‘representation of several key minority groups has also improved’. “Variety500 is not a science. Judgments are rendered according to subjective assessments that balance what someone has accomplished over the past 12 months with the achievements made prior to that period. Because Variety500 is an annual list, recent career performance is more heavily weighted than previous work,” read a segment about the magazine’s selection process.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero and Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan. Both the films released in late 2018 and did not fare well at the box office. However, Aamir has since begun shooting his next project, a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Shah Rukh has not announced his next project yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more