Ananya Panday shares new photo with Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana, says ‘new year, no new friends’

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:33 IST

Ananya Panday is ringing in the New Year at Shah Rukh Khan’s vacation home in Alibaug with her best friend Suhana Khan. It looks like the celebrations have begun early, and Ananya shared a picture of the entire squad chilling together.

The photo featured Aryan Khan, his cousins Arjun Chhiba and Alia Chhiba, their friends Manavi Gaur, Robin Passi, Karan Mehta, Adish Duggal, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Manav Chauhan. Ananya captioned the group picture, “new year, no new friends #2020 #family.”

In less than a day, the picture has already received more than 7,50,000 likes on Instagram. “Lovely friends,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Happy new year in advance!!”

Earlier, Alia shared pictures of their New Year getaway on her Instagram story. Shah Rukh’s youngest child AbRam was also seen in the pictures, alongside Aryan, Suhana and Ananya.

Ananya was last seen on the big screen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, which also featured Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was a hit and the actor told Hindustan Times that she was “really excited and overwhelmed” by the love that her film was getting from the audience as well as the film industry.

Currently, Ananya has two plum projects in her kitty – Maqbool Khan’s Khali Peeli, in which she will be paired opposite Ishaan Khatter, and Shakun Batra’s relationship drama, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

Suhana is inclined towards acting and is currently studying at the Tisch School Of The Arts, New York University, before she makes her Bollywood debut. She was recently seen in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Ananya told Hindustan Times earlier that her best friend was a “brilliant actor”. She said, “Suhana is one of the most talented people I know. She is a great dancer, she sings, she does everything. I think she is amazing. I am really looking forward to her debut.”

Meanwhile, Aryan is more interested in direction, and is studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California.

