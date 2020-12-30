Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam are ready to ring in the New Year with Ananya Panday in Alibaug. See pics

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 19:14 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is back in Mumbai, just in time to celebrate the New Year with her friends and family. New pictures shared by her cousin Alia Chhiba show her enjoying a get-together with all her friends and two brothers at Shah Rukh’s Alibaug residence.

The photos show Suhana with her elder brother Aryan, younger brother AbRam and best friend and actor Ananya Panday. Check out their pictures here:

Suhana was spotted with AbRam on Sunday, taking the ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug. She was seen in a pink dress, holding AbRam’s hand at the harbour. AbRam was seen in an orange T-shirt and green shorts.

Suhana is currently studying filmmaking in New York. She even starred in her very first short film recently, made by a friend. Her performance in the film was appreciated by her fans.

Ananya has been Suhana’s friend since childhood. “Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead... She’s a brilliant actor,” Ananya said in a group interview.

“We both went to New York Film Academy ages ago and did a film course together. Now she’s there and acting. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she’s a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana.”Ananya said Aryan is more inclined towards direction but after he lent his voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King, she hopes he acts someday.

“Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative, he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voice over so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day,” she said.

