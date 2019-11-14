e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana performs on stage in a college play, her fans go ‘uff’. See pic

A new picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan performing on stage has appeared online.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Suhana Khan performing during a play.
Suhana Khan performing during a play.
         

Suhana Khan is following the footsteps of her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. She plays the lead in her college play and if a new picture is anything to go by, Suhana nails her stage performance like a pro.

A new picture shows Suhana wearing a white vest and black trousers and a black cap as she performs on stage. Her co-star, who is standing behind her, looks scared as he sees someone threatening him.

 

The star kid already has a dedicated fan following. While a fan called her “beautiful”, another said “uff ye ada” in the comments section. A fan commented, “Nyc she is learning acting n direction.”

Suhana has also worked in her classmate’s short film. The poster and title for the film was shared online. Titled The Grey Part of Blue and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the film features Suhana on the poster. It shows a heavily filtered picture of Suhana, and the film’s title in bold yellow letters. She is in black tee and blue denims paired with a black jacket on the poster.

Pictures of her shooting for the film had also appeared online. A picture showed Suhana shooting inside a car, which was surrounded by a green screen. Another picture showed Suhana framed for a shot on the screen of a camera.

 

 

Suhana is currently pursuing filmmaking at the New York University. She recently graduated from the Ardingly College in Sussex, England.

Shah Rukh had earlier shared a glimpse of Suhana’s play, Romeo and Juliet. Sharing a collage of their union in London and a poster, he wrote, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.”

 

Also read: Good Newwz posters: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh are squeezed between Kareena Kapoor, Kiara’s baby bumps

Shah Rukh had spoken about Suhana during his appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Talking about how he deals with her boyfriend, he said, “I just want to say ‘Just kick the person out’ ugh... But I say you know in life it happens that you have to give and take in relationships darling. I hate explaining it to her (Suhana). I want to tell her this guy’s no good. But I have to and choose presents for him sometimes, which is the worst thing possible.”

