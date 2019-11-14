Will Laal Singh Chaddha bring Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan together?

bollywood

Any film actor Aamir Khan picks creates a buzz and Laal Singh Chaddha is no different. A recent report suggests the actor is keen on getting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan do a cameo in his next.

A report in Bollywood Life says that Aamir is keen on having Shah Rukh and Salman in a scene in the film. They would reportedly be seen seated on a bench together. Quoting an unnamed source, the report said, “He is very keen to have a special appearance from the two. While Shah Rukh has agreed, Salman is yet to give his consent.”

The film, which is the official Hindi remake of hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump, began its shooting in Chandigarh few days back. Pictures of the lead actors, Aamir and Kareena, in their characters, leaked online. While Aamir, playing the titular role, sported a regular middle-class Sikh person look in a pair of shirt and pants with a lilac pagdi (Sikh turban), Kareena looked a picture of simplicity in a pale pink kameez and a white salwar. Later, the actors were seen partying with the cast and crew of the film, celebrating the commencement of shoot.

Forrest Gump was described by the great Roger Ebert as ‘a thoroughly decent man with an IQ of 75, who manages between the 1950s and the 1980s to become involved in every major event in American history. And he survives them all with only honesty and niceness as his shields.’

Speaking about his character, Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had said, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.” The project was announced on Aamir’s birthday in March this year. The actor reportedly lost 20 kgs for the younger version of his character.

Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to be a Christmas 2020 release.

