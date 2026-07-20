UP ANTF arrests six in twin anti-drug operations; contraband worth ₹1.4 crore seized

: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested six alleged drug traffickers in two separate operations and seized narcotics and precursor chemicals worth more than ₹1.4 crore. Senior police officials shared details of the operations through two press notes on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Firoz and Najawat, both residents of Hardoi district. (For representation only)

In the larger operation, the ANTF’s Bareilly unit arrested four alleged traffickers and recovered 498.35 kg of acetic anhydride, a precursor chemical commonly used in the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs. The seized chemical is estimated to be worth around ₹1.30 crore. The team also seized two vehicles, five mobile phones and ₹1,080 in cash.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jogesh alias Pinku of Amroha, Wasid of Badaun, Tejpal Singh of Amroha and Arun Kumar of Amroha.

A case has been registered at Shahi Police Station in Bareilly under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During questioning, Jogesh alias Pinku allegedly told investigators that the group had obtained the acetic anhydride from a supplier in Mewat, Haryana. According to the ANTF, the chemical was being transported to Badaun, where it was to be handed over to another person for onward supply to a party in West Bengal. The accused also allegedly admitted that they shared the profits earned from the illegal trade.

The arrests were made near the Junhai Power Substation in the Shahi area of Bareilly.

In another operation, the ANTF Barabanki Police Station arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized 20.570 kg of ganja, valued at around ₹10.30 lakh. The team also recovered ₹1,080 in cash, one Android mobile phone, one keypad phone and two bus tickets.

The accused have been identified as Firoz and Najawat, both residents of Hardoi district.

Police said the two men were intercepted near Maa Chandrika Devi Hospital on the Lucknow–Sitapur Road under the limits of BKT Police Station in Lucknow. A case has been registered under Sections 8, 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had collected the consignment from a supplier in Lucknow and were transporting it to Hardoi via Sitapur on the instructions of another person. They also claimed to have made similar deliveries for the same recipient in the past.

The ANTF said investigators have obtained important leads during the interrogation and are now examining the forward and backward linkages in both cases to identify suppliers, financiers and other members of the interstate drug trafficking networks.