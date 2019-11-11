e-paper
Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor wrap up shooting in Chandigarh

The actors were shooting for their new movie Laal Singh Chaddha

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:55 IST

Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, flanked by fans during shooting for their new movie Laal Singh Chaddha at Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Sunday. They left for Rupnagar after wrapping up the three-day shoot in the city.
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, flanked by fans during shooting for their new movie Laal Singh Chaddha at Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Sunday. They left for Rupnagar after wrapping up the three-day shoot in the city.(HT PHOTO)
         

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Sector 48 here.

Residents of the nearby societies and passersby rushed to get a glimpse of their favourite actors. Chandigarh police and crew were stationed to manage the rush. But Aamir and Kareena were seen waving to the fans. The film was being shot in a flat in RCS and CPS Enclave in Sector 48 here.

The actors wrapped up their three-day shoot in Chandigarh and will now be moving to Rupnagar for the next part of their shoot, said a crew member. Film director and Aamir’s wife Kiran Rao was also on the sets with him.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, flanked by fans during shooting for their new movie Laal Singh Chaddha at Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Sunday. They left for Rupnagar after wrapping up the three-day shoot in the city. ( HT PHOTO )

The movie is an adaptation of Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright. Aamir will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The upcoming project will be directed by Advait Chandan whose last project was Secret Superstar. The film is slated to release during Christmas time next year.

Aamir and Kareena were last seen together in the 2012 thriller Talaash. Earlier, both the actors have worked on the film 3 Idiots.

