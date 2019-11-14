Good Newwz posters: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh are squeezed between Kareena Kapoor, Kiara’s baby bumps

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:57 IST

Akshay Kumar has finally shared the first posters of his next film, Good Newwz, calling it the goof-up of the year. He and Diljit Dosanjh are seen squeezed between the baby bumps of two pregnant women on the posters. The film is set to hit theatres on December 27.

Akshay shared his hilarious poster on Twitter with the caption, “Squeezing in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!” The film stars Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani as the female leads and the baby bumps are expected to be of the two actors. While the woman on the left is in a bodycon dress and is wearing a beaded bracelet, the other woman is in a top and denims and has a huge diamond on her ring finger.

While Kareena and Akshay play a married couple trying for a baby, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh opposite Kiara. Another poster shows him squeezed between two baby bumps as well.

The moviegoers were excited to see the poster and showered it with praise on Twitter. A user wrote, “Sperms are the leading actor.” Another commented, “Jabardast, faadu, outstanding comedy... Heyy baby type comedy ka maja aane wala lagta he #GoodNewwz.” One more user wrote, “Hats off to akshay sir.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar who shared the poster with the caption, “There’s no covering up this goof-up! Stay tuned, there’s more chaos to be unraveled!”

The film was earlier named Good News but underwent a spelling change. Karan had announced the spelling change on Akshay’s birthday in September. He wrote, “Happy birthday Akshay, we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can’t wait for all of you to see it.”

Akshay is currently basking in the success of his multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4. The film is set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. As part of the film’s promotions, Akshay and his Good Newwz co-stars Kareena, Kiara and Diljit took the Bala challenge, initiated by the actor.

Akshay had shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “It’s time to party when it’s a HOUSEFULL of GOOD NEWWZ!DIWALI ho ya CHRISMAS,please dont miss this!#GoodNewwz arriving on Dec 27.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more