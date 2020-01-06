Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with shoe

tv

Things are getting heated up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. A new promo video shows Shehnaaz Gill losing her cool and slapping Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh end up fighting again, with her hitting him with a shoe. He is furious with her use of violence against him, and approaches Bigg Boss.

When Vishal asks Bigg Boss if the such violent behaviour is permitted in the house, Madhurima says, “Aapka jo behaviour hai, kisi chappal se kum nahi hai. (Your behaviour is as good as flinging a shoe at me).” He then goes on to give an ultimatum – if she stays in the house, he will no longer be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss gives Vishal and Madhurima one more chance to decide if they want to stay in the show together. Sidharth comes to Madhurima’s defence and says that if there is anyone who is right in the Bigg Boss house, it is her.

Later on in the video, Sidharth goes to talk to Shehnaaz, who gets violent with him and breaks a photo frame. She is then seen pushing him and even throwing a slipper at him as she screams, “Teri problem kya hai? Poke karta hai mujhe? Sidharth, main sachchi bol rahi hoon, mujhe irritate mat kar! (What is your problem? You are instigating me?! Sidharth, I am telling you, don’t irritate me).” Shehnaaz then bursts into angry tears, as the housemates try to console her.

The rift has left netizens divided, with some siding with Sidharth and others siding with Shehnaaz. However, some hopeful fans of #SidNaaz (the moniker lovingly given to Sidharth and Shehnaaz) are convinced that they will emerge from this fight stronger, and are trending #SidNaazIsRulingHearts on Twitter.

Love the bond between Sid and Sana, so pure and real❤️#SidNaazisRullingHearts — anahita pereira (@AnahitaPereira) January 6, 2020

#SidNaazisRullingHearts the promo was heartbreaking 😭but afterall they are #sidnaaz dubara thk hojaye ga😍 — Uswa (@Uswa16837740) January 5, 2020

Some fans also said that they should not judge Sidharth and Shehnaaz based on just the promo, which might be edited to grab eyeballs. They said that the entire episode might paint a different picture altogether.

