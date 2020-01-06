e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with shoe

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill slaps Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with shoe

Tempers are flaring in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In a new promo video, Shehnaaz Gill was seen getting violent with Sidharth Shukla, while Madhurima Tuli was seen hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a shoe.

tv Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Madhurima Tuli got violent in the new promo.
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Madhurima Tuli got violent in the new promo.
         

Things are getting heated up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. A new promo video shows Shehnaaz Gill losing her cool and slapping Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh end up fighting again, with her hitting him with a shoe. He is furious with her use of violence against him, and approaches Bigg Boss.

When Vishal asks Bigg Boss if the such violent behaviour is permitted in the house, Madhurima says, “Aapka jo behaviour hai, kisi chappal se kum nahi hai. (Your behaviour is as good as flinging a shoe at me).” He then goes on to give an ultimatum – if she stays in the house, he will no longer be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss gives Vishal and Madhurima one more chance to decide if they want to stay in the show together. Sidharth comes to Madhurima’s defence and says that if there is anyone who is right in the Bigg Boss house, it is her.

Also see | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai brushes Sidharth Shukla away, Salman Khan scolds her. Watch

Later on in the video, Sidharth goes to talk to Shehnaaz, who gets violent with him and breaks a photo frame. She is then seen pushing him and even throwing a slipper at him as she screams, “Teri problem kya hai? Poke karta hai mujhe? Sidharth, main sachchi bol rahi hoon, mujhe irritate mat kar! (What is your problem? You are instigating me?! Sidharth, I am telling you, don’t irritate me).” Shehnaaz then bursts into angry tears, as the housemates try to console her.

 

 

 

The rift has left netizens divided, with some siding with Sidharth and others siding with Shehnaaz. However, some hopeful fans of #SidNaaz (the moniker lovingly given to Sidharth and Shehnaaz) are convinced that they will emerge from this fight stronger, and are trending #SidNaazIsRulingHearts on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

Some fans also said that they should not judge Sidharth and Shehnaaz based on just the promo, which might be edited to grab eyeballs. They said that the entire episode might paint a different picture altogether.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sensex nosedives over 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension
Sensex nosedives over 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension
‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU
‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU
‘We were trying to pacify people’: BJP leaders on Congress claim that they instigated JNU violence
‘We were trying to pacify people’: BJP leaders on Congress claim that they instigated JNU violence
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
US President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions ‘like they’ve never seen before’
US President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions ‘like they’ve never seen before’
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News