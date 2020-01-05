Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar day 91 written update January 5: Salman Khan announces Shefali Bagga is eliminated from the house

tv

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 was a mixed experience as Kangana Ranaut entered the house and had fun with contestants, even as they continued their fights.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Salman Khan discussing the major fights of the week. He started with the issue of food being the top subject for altercations between housemates. Paras kept stressing that Mahira Sharma made huge effort to make rotis for everyone, calling others ungrateful. Throughout the conversation, Paras answered on behalf of Mahira and even kept explaining things on her behalf.

Mahira began crying as Salman told her that if everyone feels the food is full of negativity, there must be some truth to it.

A caller asked Mahira if she only wanted to be in Sidharth’s good books but she said she already shared a good bond with Shehnaaz, even before befriending him.

Salman also joked about house keys of Sehnaaz and everyone joined in laughing. He asked Shehnaaz if she changed locks if her house but she said people can enjoy till she returns, playing ignorant of what was being referred to. Earlier, Rashami Desai had discussed with Arhaan Khan and Asim Riaz that her house is being misused by people who have access to the keys. She also claimed that she changed the locks of her house twice because of some issues she faced with certain people.

Another caller also asked Rashami if she said that she would like to use Arti Singh because of their emotional attachment, when Arhaan was evicted. Arti was clearly shocked hearing this, though Rashami clarified that it was Asim who said, befriending Arti would look like she was trying to use her.

After a task where housemates had to decide the weaker contestant between Mahira and Rashami, Mahira emerged the weaker one. Salman also asked her to fight her own battles, citing that everyone believed the same so she must not keep ignoring these comments. However, Sidharth later told Mahira not to take the comment to heart.

Soon, Kangana arrived on stage to promote Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film Panga and she even sang a Himachali song for Salman – Morni.

When she entered the house with co-star Jassie Gill, they arranged for a task that had Sidharth attempting to woo her. He even danced to Bahon Ke Darmiyan with Kangana and she was mighty impressed with his efforts. When she said, “Ladki to yahi le jaega,” Sidharth joked “May I? Open the doors please.” Soon, Shehnaaz began crying but when Arti and Shefali Bagga asked her, she claimed she cried because she felt like she had someone from her own home – Jassie. Jassie even danced with Shehnaaz on Hauli Hauli.

After announcing that Shefali Bagga and Mahurima Tulli are in the bottom two with least number of votes for the week, Salman left the task of elimination to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss then asked housemates to decide who should leave the game at this point. Except for Shehnaaz, everyone wanted Shefali to leave the house. She was then eliminated from the show. Salman also announced that Shefali is the latest one to be eliminated from the show.

