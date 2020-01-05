e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh wishes his ‘li’l marshmallow’ Deepika Padukone on birthday with adorable childhood photo

Ranveer Singh wishes his ‘li’l marshmallow’ Deepika Padukone on birthday with adorable childhood photo

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh wished wife Deepika Padukone on her birthday with a cute Instagram post.
         

As Deepika Padukone turned 34 on Sunday, Ranveer Singh dug into his archives to wish her with an adorable photo of her as a baby. He shared the picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Lil’ Marshmallow @deepikapadukone.”

In less than 30 minutes, the cute click garnered more than 5,00,000 likes on the photoblogging site. Mouni Roy commented, “Omgggg,” followed by a series of heart emojis. Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So cute!” along with a heart-eyes emoji. Wishes also poured in from several fans and followers.

 

This year, Deepika celebrated her birthday in Lucknow, at a café run by acid attack survivors. She was joined by her husband and the team of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor named Malti.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika said that Ranveer always goes the extra mile to make her birthday a special affair for her. She said, “He always makes sure to do something special. He gives me something special. He has always gone out of his way to make it memorable for me. But more than that, whether it is my birthday or his birthday, we make sure that we spend quality time with each other.”

Also see: Deepika Padukone’s birthday celebrations begin at airport as she feeds cake to Ranveer Singh, watch video

Deepika said that her 34th birthday is all the more special, because the release of Chhapaak is around the corner. On several occasions in the past, the actor has called it the film that she is the proudest of in her career. Chhapaak also marks her foray into production.

“I have been looking forward to this time. The birthday is all the more special because such a great moment is coming up. The fact that we are telling such a special story and the movie is up for release. There is so much love and goodwill. I think with all of those things, the birthday is the perfect icing on the cake,” she told Hindustan Times.

