Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone’s birthday celebrations begin at airport as she feeds cake to Ranveer Singh, watch video

Deepika Padukone’s birthday celebrations begin at airport as she feeds cake to Ranveer Singh, watch video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport, flying off to Lucknow as they gear up to celebrate her birthday with acid attack survivors who run a cafe in the Uttar Pradesh town.

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Birthday girl Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport as she leaves for Lucknow with husband Ranveer Singh.
Birthday girl Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport as she leaves for Lucknow with husband Ranveer Singh.
         

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is all set to celebrate her birthday with acid attack survivors in Lucknow on Sunday and she left Mumbai with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Ahead of her Lucknow visit, she also cut a cake at the Mumbai airport. In Lucknow, Deepika will visit a cafe run by acid attack survivors and spend time with them. These women are also a part of her upcoming movie Chhapaak.

In one of the videos that surfaced online, their car arrives and Ranveer walks all the way to open the door for Deepika. In another one, a fan walks up to her with a cake. The videos and pictures show her cutting the cake and feeding a piece to Ranveer.

 Also read: Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous as she attends makeup artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding in Goa. See pics

 

 

 

 

On Saturday, the cast and crew of Chhapaak surprised Deepika with a pre-birthday bash on the eve of her birthday. She was seen celebrating with the director of the film Meghna Gulzar and her co-actor Vikrant Massey. During the pre-birthday celebrations, Gulzar was seen sprinkling rose petals on Padukone as a mark of her adoration for the actor.

Last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat alongside Ranveer, Deepika is now gearing up for Chhapaak which will hit theatres on January 10. She plays an acid attack survivor, Malti, in the film that is said to be loosely based on Delhi’s Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi became a victim to the crime in 2005 and later turned into a campaigner for Stop Sale Acid.

Talking about working on the film, Deepika had told IANS, “The entire journey was special. I don’t think I can speak of a particular moment or scene as the closest to my heart. I think the entire journey and process has been extremely rewarding. It’s the film I am most proud of, among all that I have done in my career. I am not thinking much about people’s reactions after its release because that is a different aspect, but this film is something I am proud of, and I am proud that the entire team had faith in Meghna’s (Gulzar) vision.”

(Photos: Varinder Chawla)

