Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous as she attends makeup artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding in Goa. See pics

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 09:20 IST

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is in Goa for the wedding of her friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel C Bauer. He tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza, in elaborate ceremonies that included a mehendi and haldi, as per the Hindu traditions. Tyrone works as an HR Manager on a cruise.

Both Katrina and Daniel have shared pictures from the event. In pictures she shared on her Instagram account, Katrina is seen wearing a sequinned bikini top paired with pastel-coloured bottoms. She looked gorgeous as she struck various poses in front of the sea.

Katrina also shared pictures of the newlyweds – both Daniel and Tyronne wore matching white kurta-pyjamas and paired it with light pink dupattas. They also wore turbans made of light pink-coloured, shimmery cloth. They posed in front of the agni kund (fire place) as well as on the stage that was decked up with red flowers.

Daniel also posted pictures of their baraat, as well as their haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The couple earlier got married in Frankfurt, Germany in August 2019. The duo first met in Mumbai. After seeing each other for two years, Daniel visited Tyrone’s mom to ask for his hand before he planned to propose to him on the ship that he worked on.

“We realised we wanted the same things from life and had similar goals, and that was it. Spending time with each other over a period of time on vacations, our love for each other intensified and we found we wanted to keep spending more time with each other,” Daniel had told Vogue.

Katrina has recently completed the shoot for Sooryavanshi, where she reunites with Akshay Kumar after a gap of nine years. The film is the third in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise and will also see Singham aka Ajay Devgn and Simmba aka Ranveer Singh coming together on screen.

