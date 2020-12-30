Akshay Kumar says working with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh on Sooryavanshi felt like picnic: ‘Didn’t feel like we were shooting’

bollywood

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty brings together his two special cops - Singham aka Ajay Devgn and Simbaa aka Ranveer Singh together in one frame for his new film, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The third film in Rohit’s ‘cop universe’, brings together all his cop heroes onscreen and Akshay has said that working together with the other two felt like a ‘picnic’.

Akshay has told Mid Day in an interview, “It didn’t feel like we were shooting, but merely having a picnic. Rohit was our partner in crime. Also, Ajay and I go back a long way.” Akshay, who will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi, has previously worked with Ajay in Suhaag (1994) Insaan (2005) and another cop drama, Khakee (2004).

Ajay also told the daily, “It felt like Akshay and I took off from where we left. It was nostalgic. We respect each other, and have [been witness to] one another’s journey, because we started our careers only a year apart. With Ranveer joining us, it was a house on fire.”

“The three of us are secure actors who have no qualms in working together. Singham and Simmba have become desi cop superheroes. I am sure Sooryavanshi will be a hit too. It’s a great idea to get three of us together [for an entire film]. The script is being developed; it will happen,” the Tanhaji star added.

On Saturday, Rohit shared a new video clip on the occasion of his film Simmba completing one year and it featured Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay in a single frame. Sharing the video clip, Rohit wrote: “Celebrating One year of SIMMBA PS : Watch the video but Don’t reveal the end.”

Ranveer in his Simmba avatar, is seen simmering with rage and Ajay’s voice is heard in the background saying that it is very important that there is sense of fear (among criminals). “I helped you so that they (bad men of course) feel that ‘fear’ in them, particularly, people who don’t think before committing a heinous crime like rape,” he continues. “If they ever have such thoughts, it is important for them to feel this fear - a realisation that some cops, fearless of the consequences of their actions, will thrash them black and blue,” he concludes. All along, the catchphrase from Simmba ‘Aaya Police’ plays in the background. Towards the end ‘Sooryavanshi’ flashes on the screen and all three are seen firing guns with their backs to each other.

While Ajay is awaiting the release of period drama Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, Ranveer has completed work on Kabir Khan’s 83 in which he will be seen playing Kapil Dev onscreen. Ranveer will also begin work on Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht soon.

