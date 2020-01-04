Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone kicks off birthday celebrations with Vikrant Massey, Meghna Gulzar. See pics

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who is neck-deep in Chhapaak promotions, has started her birthday celebrations a day early. On Saturday, she cut two cakes with her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Deepika will fly to Lucknow to celebrate her birthday with acid attack survivors at the Sheroes Hangout café run by them. Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose journey has inspired the story of Chhapaak, will also join the actor.

In Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen as an acid attack survivor named Malti. At the launch of the title track in Mumbai on Friday, she said that the process of making the film was ’extremely rewarding’.

“The entire journey was special. I don’t think I can speak of a particular moment or scene as the closest to my heart. I think the entire journey and process has been extremely rewarding. It’s the film I am most proud of, among all that I have done in my career. I am not thinking much about people’s reactions after its release because that is a different aspect, but this film is something I am proud of, and I am proud that the entire team had faith in Meghna’s (Gulzar) vision,” she was quoted by IANS as saying at the event.

Deepika also expressed her gratitude to Laxmi, for trusting them with the responsibility of bringing her story alive on celluloid. “I am really thankful to her that she gave us the opportunity to present her story, because not once did she doubt us or question us. I hope that she is proud of the film and I hope we have done justice to her incredible and inspiring story,” she said.

Chhapaak, which marks Deepika’s debut as a producer, will hit the theatres on January 10.

