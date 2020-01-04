Chhapaak: Writer seeks criminal action against Deepika Padukone, producers for copyright violation

bollywood

A film producer has filed a copyright violation complaint against Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, producers of her upcoming movie Chhapaak and director Meghna Gulzar at the Metropolitan Magistrate court. Complainant, Rakesh Bharti, approached the Magistrate court for criminal action against the proposed accused claiming that the film Chhapaak was made based on the script written by him.

In his complaint, Bharti claimed that he, alongwith his son, had planned to produce the film based on a story of an acid attack victim. They had even registered the film under the title ‘Black Day’ in May 2015.

The complainant alleged that they had approached several actors, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and also approached Fox Star Studios for the production of the film.

Rakesh further alleged that for the proposal, he had left a copy of the script of his proposed film with the office of Fox Star Studio, Ka Production, and Mriga Films claiming that these producers had shown interest in making the film. However, the complainant later learnt that they were making a separate film on the same subject, Bharti alleged. Bharti has claimed that these producers have done cosmetic changes in his script and made the film Chhapaak.

Chhapaak is being co-produced by Fox Star Studio, Mriga Productions and Deepika’s Ka Production.

Deepika plays the titular role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak that is said to be loosely based on the real life of Delhi’s Laxmi Aggarwal. The film also features Vikrant Massey and is set to hit theatres on January 10.

