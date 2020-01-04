e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Chhapaak: Writer seeks criminal action against Deepika Padukone, producers for copyright violation

Chhapaak: Writer seeks criminal action against Deepika Padukone, producers for copyright violation

Deepika Padukone alongwith her Chhapaak co-producers has been named in a copyright violation case that seeks criminal action against them.

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2020 11:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Deepika Padukone plays the lead role in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak that also marks her debut in production.
Deepika Padukone plays the lead role in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak that also marks her debut in production.
         

A film producer has filed a copyright violation complaint against Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, producers of her upcoming movie Chhapaak and director Meghna Gulzar at the Metropolitan Magistrate court. Complainant, Rakesh Bharti, approached the Magistrate court for criminal action against the proposed accused claiming that the film Chhapaak was made based on the script written by him.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams Salman Khan and makers for not punishing Sidharth Shukla, potraying Asim Riaz as negative

In his complaint, Bharti claimed that he, alongwith his son, had planned to produce the film based on a story of an acid attack victim. They had even registered the film under the title ‘Black Day’ in May 2015.

The complainant alleged that they had approached several actors, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and also approached Fox Star Studios for the production of the film.

 

Rakesh further alleged that for the proposal, he had left a copy of the script of his proposed film with the office of Fox Star Studio, Ka Production, and Mriga Films claiming that these producers had shown interest in making the film. However, the complainant later learnt that they were making a separate film on the same subject, Bharti alleged. Bharti has claimed that these producers have done cosmetic changes in his script and made the film Chhapaak.

Chhapaak is being co-produced by Fox Star Studio, Mriga Productions and Deepika’s Ka Production.

Deepika plays the titular role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak that is said to be loosely based on the real life of Delhi’s Laxmi Aggarwal. The film also features Vikrant Massey and is set to hit theatres on January 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet berth
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet berth
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
5 changes likely in India’s XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
5 changes likely in India’s XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Did Army jawan pull top of female anti-CAA protester in Assam? A fact check
Did Army jawan pull top of female anti-CAA protester in Assam? A fact check
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news