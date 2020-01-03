When Ranveer Singh teased Kapil Sharma at his wedding reception: ‘Dekh Deepika Padukone le gaya main’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone was on The Kapil Sharma Show when she made some interesting revelations and heard some herself. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kapil told her about an incident involving her husband Ranveer Singh and him.

Speaking about it, he narrated an anecdote from the wedding reception of Ranveer and Deepika. He said: “When Deepika was busy greeting guests, Ranveer walked over to me and did a victory dance saying, ‘Dekh Deepika le gaya main’.” Deepika, reportedly, was quick to respond and said: “If Ranveer is jealous of anyone, it is you.”

In the course of the conversation, Kapil asked her if Ranveer borrowed her clothes, giving Ranveer’s quirky choice in clothes. Responding to that, Deepika said that while she wasn’t sure about clothes, they do share footwear. She said, “Our sizes are almost the same. We often wear each other’s shoes.”

Deepika also mentioned how she always carried safety pins, needles and thread while travelling with Ranveer. He mentioned how once when at a music concert in Barcelona, Ranveer tore his pants. She then had to sew his pants while people danced around her. She also mentioned how she takes money from Ranveer’s pockets, like any housewife.

The couple are easily one of the most popular star couples in Bollywood. They have worked in five films together including Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Finding Fanny and upcoming film, ’83.

In Kabir Khan directed 83, while Ranveer will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife, Romi Dev. Deepika, meanwhile, will see the release of her first film post marriage, Chhapaak. She plays an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar film, which is loosely based on Delhi’s acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

