Deepika Padukone on being asked if Ranveer Singh put money in Chhapaak: ‘Excuse me. This is my money’

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 19:33 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone had a clear reply for a reporter who asked her if her husband Ranveer Singh had invested in her debut production, Chhapaak,at the launch event for its title track in Mumbai on Friday.

“Excuse me, yeh mere khud ke paise hain. Kisne bola yeh? Excuse me, It is my own money,” Deepika said in her reply to the reporter. Deepika and the entire crowd laughed at the question and her reply to it. Director Meghna Gulzar also added that it is wrong to assume that Ranveer’s money was put in the film.

Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and Laxmi Aggarwal at the title song launch of Chhapaak.

The persistent reporter then asked Deepika’s co-star Vikrant Massey if he got a compliment from Ranveer about working with his wife. Meghna said that Ranveer would have to watch the film before he could give compliments.

At the event, Deepika also talked about how she does not consider Chhapaak to be a risky project. “People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don’t think of this (film) as a risk. It is something that she (Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to me with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn’t been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it,” said Deepika.

Talking about turning producer with the film and her journey, she added “The entire journey was special. I don’t think i can speak of a particular moment or scene as the closest to my heart. I think the entire journey and process has been extremely rewarding. It’s the film I am most proud of, among all that I have done in my career. I am not thinking much about people’s reactions after its release because that is a different aspect, but this film is something I am proud of, and I am proud that the entire team had faith in Meghna’s vision.”

Penned by Atika Chohan, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

