e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone consoles a sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at Chhapaak song launch. Watch video

Deepika Padukone consoles a sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at Chhapaak song launch. Watch video

Laxmi Agarwal got teary-eyed at the launch of the title track of Chhapaak in Mumbai, and Deepika Padukone consoled her.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal at the song launch of Chhapaak.
Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal at the song launch of Chhapaak.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Deepika Padukone consoled acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who broke down as Shankar Mahadevan sang the title track of Chhapaak at the song launch in Mumbai on Friday. The actor herself got emotional during the event. Pictures and videos of the same was shared on Instagram by photographer Manav Manglani.

 

 

Chhapaak is inspired by the life of Laxmi and has Deepika playing an acid attack survivor named Malti. At an earlier event, the actor said that it was not a biopic but “the story of her journey, struggle, triumph and the human spirit”.

In 2005, at the age of 16, Laxmi was attacked with acid by a spurned suitor. However, she rose above her circumstances and became a high-profile crusader against acid attacks. She was also one of the winners of the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award in 2014.

Also see: Has Diljit Dosanjh seen this video of Kylie Jenner dancing to Mundian To Bach Ke at New Year party? Watch here

Earlier, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika admitted that she spiralled into depression once more, during the making of Chhapaak. “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard,” she said.

Deepika initially dismissed it as stress or tiredness, until it “got really bad”. She said, “I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that…”

Even at the trailer launch of Chhapaak, Deepika got teary-eyed. The actor was so moved by Laxmi’s story and the script that she also decided to turn producer for the film.

Deepika told IANS, “Meghna came to me with the script and I was instantly drawn to Meghna’s honesty, to Laxmi’s story and her journey. I felt like it was very, very powerful and I felt like as an actor, I definitely wanted to be a part of the film. Even as a person, I felt like there’s a really strong narrative in Laxmi’s life, and I wanted the world to see that.” Chhapaak is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ayatollah Khamenei vows ‘severe revenge’ for Qasem Soleimani’s killing
Ayatollah Khamenei vows ‘severe revenge’ for Qasem Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Benerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Benerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news