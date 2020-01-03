Has Diljit Dosanjh seen this video of Kylie Jenner dancing to Mundian To Bach Ke at New Year party? Watch here

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:56 IST

A video of entrepreneur and social media star Kylie Jenner dancing to Panjabi MC’s Mundian To Bach Ke at a New Year’s party has been shared online. And all anyone can wonder is if Diljit Dosanjh has seen it.

Diljit has often spoken about his crush on Kylie. He regularly comments on her Instagram posts and has also released a song -- Kylie + Kareena -- dedicated to her.

According to E!, Kylie was spotted partying at Los Angeles hot spot Delilah, with close friends Yris Palmer and Zack Bia. The video shows Kylie dancing with one of her friends, wearing a shimmery short dress. “Oh my my are they dancing on a Punjabi song?” one person commented. “Look she is dancing on Punjabi song @diljitdosanjh,” wrote another.

Mundian To Bach Ke was first released in 1997 by Panjabi MC and sung by Labh Janjua, as a part of the album Legalised. It was re-released as single in 2002, featuring Jay Z. The track was also featured in the film Boom, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif. In 2017, it was featured in Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2.

In an interview to PTI, Diljit had spoken about his obsession with Kylie. He’d said, “I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, which makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, maybe soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it.”

Diljit was most recently seen opposite Kareena, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the comedy Good Newwz. The film has received positive reviews and has made over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. Kylie, meanwhile, became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, with a reported net worth of $1.02 billion, according to Bloomberg.

