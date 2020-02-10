Ahead of ‘wedding’ with Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar flaunts chooda and sings romantic song. Watch video

tv

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:10 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently judging the reality show Indian Idol 11, seems to be all set for her ‘wedding’ with the show’s host Aditya Narayan. In a new picture that has emerged online, she is seen wearing chooda as she gets ready for a shoot.

In another selfie video shared by a fan page, Neha is seen singing Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi along with the radio of her car. In this clip, too, she flaunts her chooda.

“Yaad Aditya ki aane lagi Neha Ji. All the best with Aditya Narayan. God blessed both of you,” one fan commented on the Instagram post. Another asked, “R u getting married @nehakakkar.”

Earlier, singer Udit Narayan came on Indian Idol 11 and announced that he was getting Aditya married to Neha. While the news seemed to take her by surprise, her parents came on stage and gave the relationship their stamp of approval.

As a shocked Neha looked on, Aditya seemed to be over the moon and even did a happy dance on the stage. Aditya’s mother Deepa Narayan Jha also came on stage and praised her to-be daughter-in-law. “We love you, Neha. You are so good, a beautiful singer and large-hearted. We see you on TV and we fell in love with you. Aditya has talked about you a lot,” she said.

Also see: Mira Rajput asks paparazzi not to click kids’ pictures as her bodyguard blocks their view. Watch

February 14 has been announced as the date of Aditya and Neha’s “wedding”, but it seems to be a gimmick by the makers of Indian Idol 11. However, that has not stopped fans from rooting for them and hoping that the wedding becomes a reality.

Meanwhile, Aditya and Neha will feature in the music video of her brother and singer Tony Kakkar’s new single titled Goa Beach. He shared the news in an Instagram video, in which he was heard saying, “I thought they are getting married on 14th Feb so I should shoot a single while they are still single.”Aditya and Neha were recently in Goa to shoot for the same.

Follow @htshowbiz for more