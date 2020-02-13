Pooja Bedi trolled for daughter Alaya F’s debut after anti-reservation stance, hits back at nepotism jibe

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:45 IST

Pooja Bedi has hit back at Twitter users who trolled her over daughter Alaya F’s debut after she tweeted against reservation and said that merit should be rewarded. The actor was promptly reminded that her own daughter got a dream launch in Bollywood.

“Nepotism nepotism nepotism!! the ‘run to’ word when u want to bash a star kid because u have no other tools in hand! so Let me make it clear. GRATITUDE is when you count your own blessings & JEALOUSY is when you count the blessings given to others. cheers!” she wrote, in response to the trolls.

Nepotism nepotism nepotism !! 😅🤣😂😉 the "run to" word when u want to bash a star kid because u have no other tools in hand! 😘 so Let me make it clear. GRATITUDE is when you count your own blessings & JEALOUSY is when you count the blessings given to others. 😘😘😘 cheers! — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

A Twitter user told Pooja that calling it jealousy was “myopic” and that outsiders’ parents were not “whining about unfair treatment” so celebrity parents should not complain either. “If you’re damning someone for being born into a family.. then its resentment and jealousy. U need to see their hard work and its results. If someone has performed fabulously & their years of hard work show they deserve their space on the screen why should their birth irk someone?” she replied.

If you're damning someone for being born into a family.. then its resentment and jealousy. U need to see their hard work and its results. If someone has performed fabulously & their years of hard work show they deserve their space on the screen why should their birth irk someone? — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 13, 2020

It all started when Pooja responded to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comment and said that reservation should be done away with. “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement,” she wrote on Twitter.

Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement https://t.co/ZXR6FokFzc — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

When one Twitter user reminded Pooja about the practice of manual scavenging and the atrocities against backward castes, she replied, “We have graduates sweeping floors because someone with way lesser marks got their job based on quota. Yes, Atrocities were inflicted in past. But That’s no reason 2 punish the good & deserving youth of today. Reward merit & INDIA will flourish! Caste system is a misused vote bank.”

We have graduates sweeping floors because someone with way lesser marks got their job based on quota. Yes, Atrocities were inflicted in past. But That's no reason 2 punish the good & deserving youth of today. Reward merit & INDIA will flourish! Caste system is a misused vote bank — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

Pooja was then reminded that she was at an advantage, being the daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, and that her daughter Alaya did not have to go through the same struggle as hordes of others looking for a break in Bollywood.

Also read: Alaya F was asked what she has that Ananya Panday doesn’t, her savage reply is ‘a good answer on nepotism’

Alaya made her big screen debut last month with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she did not use her family connections to land her first film.

“Maximum my mother and grandfather would do is get me meetings with makers to show them my work, my portfolio, my acting reel. They would say ‘you have great potential, very good’, but that was about it, I never heard from them again. That was more to meet people in the industry. But getting my film and everything was through my agency,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more