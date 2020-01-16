Alaya F accepts being privileged amid nepotism debate, says she watched Ananya, Janhvi’s interviews ‘to learn from their mistakes’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:33 IST

Alaya F, daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The newcomer doesn’t shy away from accepting that though she has worked hard to get the role, she is privileged enough being a star kid.

On being asked about her opinion on the nepotism debate, Alaya told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it.”

Alaya seems to be very well prepared to face the spotlight and claims to learn from the mistakes committed by her contemporaries. She revealed in the interview, “Sara, Ananya (Panday), Tara (Sutaria), Janhvi (Kapoor), among others, are all extremely talented in different ways and together we’ve so much to offer. I respect everyone and have watched all their interviews several times to learn from their mistakes and take a note of their good points. I’ve also learnt to see them in the limelight.”

Alaya also shared her wish to work with Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana as she enjoys watching them on screen. She also confessed that though she admires Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, she wants to make her own path and hopes someone follows her footsteps one day.

Alaya plays Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. The makers recently released a party song Gallan Kardi, which is a recreation of Jazzy B’s Punjabi classic Jeene Mera Dil Lutteya. All three cast members are seen grooving on the dance floor in the song.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is set to hit theatres on January 31.

