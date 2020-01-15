e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Jawaani Jaaneman song Gallan Kardi: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya and Tabu unearth Jazzy B and his chartbuster for a dance party

Jawaani Jaaneman song Gallan Kardi: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya and Tabu unearth Jazzy B and his chartbuster for a dance party

A new song for Jawaani Jaaneman, titled Gallan Kardi, was released on Wednesday and it features Saif Ali Khan with Alaya F and Tabu.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan, Alaya and Tabu in Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman.
Saif Ali Khan, Alaya and Tabu in Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman.
         

The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have released another song from the upcoming film. Titled, Gallan Kardi, the song is revamped version of Jazzy B’s hit 2004 song, Dil Luteya.

The song stars the film’s lead actor Saif Ali Khan with newcomer Alaya F and Tabu, who has a special appearance in the film. The song shows Saif, Alaya and Tabu having the best time at a party. Even Jazzy B himself makes an appearance.

 

The song is sung by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri with music from by Prem and Hardeep. The lyrics are by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger.

Saif plays a middle-aged playboy who gets the shock of his life when a young girl (Alaya) knocks at his door and tells him that she is his daughter. Talking about the film at the song launch, Saif said it is about accepting age, and responsibilities as a father.

“This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not cool, and the solo life is the way to go,” said Saif.

Also read: Deepika Padukone loves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘Lulu The Gangster’

“My character believes that family makes a man a ‘chomu’. He means that after marriage, we (men) become slaves of our wives and children and that changes the vibe. So, my character celebrates ‘jawaani’ (youth). ‘Jawaani’ is his ‘jaaneman’ (darling). He is a bachelor and he is scared of the concept of family,” Saif explained.

Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 31.

