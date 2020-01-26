e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Alaya F was asked what she has that Ananya Panday doesn’t, her savage reply is ‘a good answer on nepotism’

Alaya F was asked what she has that Ananya Panday doesn’t, her savage reply is ‘a good answer on nepotism’

During the rapid fire segment of a chat show, when Alaya F was asked what she has that Ananya Panday does not, she said, “A good answer on nepotism.”

bollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alaya F took a jibe at her contemporary Ananya Panday.
Alaya F took a jibe at her contemporary Ananya Panday.
         

Newcomer Alaya F, who is set to make her big screen debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, took a dig at actor Ananya Panday for her widely criticised comments on struggle and privilege. On Zoom’s chat show By Invite Only, when Alaya was asked what she has that Ananya doesn’t, she replied, “A good answer on nepotism.” She then told the host, “You’re asking me to be mean! I don’t like to be mean.”

Alaya is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, while Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday.

Recently, Ananya was massively trolled when she said during an interview that she has not had it as easy as people think. She went on to say that her father neither appeared on Koffee With Karan, nor in films backed by Dharma Productions.

Earlier, Alaya defended Ananya’s remarks and told Zoom in an interview, “I don’t think any of us don’t understand the concept of privilege, struggle and nepotism. We all are quite aware of it, and more or less, we all have the same stance on it. It’s just that sometimes, it’s tricky in the way you put it out. It’s so easy for one-two words to go to the wrong place and for it to be misconstrued.”

Also read: Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F was asked what she would do if she found Kartik Aaryan in her bed, says ‘wouldn’t be surprised’

“When I was first watching that Roundtable interview, I saw that whole part and it didn’t even strike me as, ‘Oh my God!’ It sounded perfectly fine to me the first time and then when I went back and watched it again, I was like, ‘Oh!’ But I really don’t think she intended for it to be taken in that way. I am sure she also has a very clear idea on it, as do the rest of them. That’s when I learnt it is very important not only to have clarity in your mind, but to also be able to put that out there,” she added.

Alaya is currently waiting for the release of her maiden film Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she plays the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film, which also stars Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal in key roles, is slated to release this Friday (January 31).

Meanwhile, Ananya has been busy shooting for her next, Maqbool Khan’s action-thriller titled Khaali Peeli. The film also features Ishaan Khatter in the lead role and will hit the theatres on June 12.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
‘Jadeja outstanding, Chahal a banker’: Kohli’s praise for bowlers
‘Jadeja outstanding, Chahal a banker’: Kohli’s praise for bowlers
‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre
‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
‘Taken out of context’: PCB on not sending team to India for T20 WC in 2021
‘Taken out of context’: PCB on not sending team to India for T20 WC in 2021
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode on Android needs improvement: Here’s why
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode on Android needs improvement: Here’s why
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news