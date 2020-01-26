Alaya F was asked what she has that Ananya Panday doesn’t, her savage reply is ‘a good answer on nepotism’

bollywood

Newcomer Alaya F, who is set to make her big screen debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, took a dig at actor Ananya Panday for her widely criticised comments on struggle and privilege. On Zoom’s chat show By Invite Only, when Alaya was asked what she has that Ananya doesn’t, she replied, “A good answer on nepotism.” She then told the host, “You’re asking me to be mean! I don’t like to be mean.”

Alaya is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, while Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday.

Recently, Ananya was massively trolled when she said during an interview that she has not had it as easy as people think. She went on to say that her father neither appeared on Koffee With Karan, nor in films backed by Dharma Productions.

Earlier, Alaya defended Ananya’s remarks and told Zoom in an interview, “I don’t think any of us don’t understand the concept of privilege, struggle and nepotism. We all are quite aware of it, and more or less, we all have the same stance on it. It’s just that sometimes, it’s tricky in the way you put it out. It’s so easy for one-two words to go to the wrong place and for it to be misconstrued.”

“When I was first watching that Roundtable interview, I saw that whole part and it didn’t even strike me as, ‘Oh my God!’ It sounded perfectly fine to me the first time and then when I went back and watched it again, I was like, ‘Oh!’ But I really don’t think she intended for it to be taken in that way. I am sure she also has a very clear idea on it, as do the rest of them. That’s when I learnt it is very important not only to have clarity in your mind, but to also be able to put that out there,” she added.

Alaya is currently waiting for the release of her maiden film Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she plays the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film, which also stars Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal in key roles, is slated to release this Friday (January 31).

Meanwhile, Ananya has been busy shooting for her next, Maqbool Khan’s action-thriller titled Khaali Peeli. The film also features Ishaan Khatter in the lead role and will hit the theatres on June 12.

