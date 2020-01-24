e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F was asked what she would do if she found Kartik Aaryan in her bed, says ‘wouldn’t be surprised’

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F was asked what she would do if she found Kartik Aaryan in her bed, says ‘wouldn’t be surprised’

When Alaya F was asked on a chat show what she would do if she woke up one day to find Kartik Aaryan in her bed, she said that she ‘wouldn’t be surprised’.

bollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alaya F is making her big screen debut as Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman.
Alaya F, who is making her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, has said that she “wouldn’t be surprised” to find Kartik Aaryan in her bed. She said this on the chat show on Zoom.

While the episode is yet to be aired, a promo shared by the channel on Twitter has the host asking Alaya, “If you wake up one day and find Kartik Aaryan in your bed, what would you do?” Her nonchalant response is, “Nothing, I wouldn’t be surprised.” She then realises what she has just said and bursts out laughing. “No, I don’t mean that!” as she clarifies.

Alaya was also asked about her relationship status, and she gave a rather cryptic response. “I’m too simple to be single, I’m too complicated to be in a relationship, but I’m just right to be in this industry,” she said.

Daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya said that she landed Jawaani Jaaneman after clearing an audition. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I did a lot of auditions and tests for lots of films, this is the one that worked out because I happened to fit into it perfectly. I am grateful, as this is the perfect choice! It’s unconventional, and I want to do that for the rest of my career, conventional, unconventional, all of it.”

Jawaani Jaaneman has Saif Ali Khan playing a man in his forties, whose life is all about parties and women, until he finds out that he has a daughter (played by Alaya) when she lands up at his doorstep. Not only is he reeling from the fact that he has a daughter from a one-night stand, she is also pregnant with her boyfriend’s child.

Alaya said she never tried using her family name to get film offers. “Maximum my mother and grandfather would do is get me meetings with makers to show them my work, my portfolio, my acting reel. They would say ‘you have great potential, very good’, but that was about it, I never heard from them again. That was more to meet people in the industry. But getting my film and everything was through my agency,” she told Hindustan Times.

Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal, will release on January 31.

