Ananya Panday gets trolled for considering Koffee With Karan as barometer of success, Twitter asks ‘are National Awards a joke?’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 14:52 IST

A video clip in which Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday talks of her father’s “struggle” and nepotism in the film industry went viral on Twitter, with users posting funny comments over her remark that her father never featured on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan as he has never worked in Dharma Production movies.

#KoffeeWithKaran trended as Twitterati made fun of Ananya’s contention.In the viral clip, after Ananya had explained her family background and her own journey in Bollywood, another panelist Siddhant Chaturvedi remarks: “Jahan hamare sapne poore hote hain vahan inn ka struggle shuru hota hai (her struggle starts where our dreams come true).” The clip got 231.2K views.

Siddhant, who played Ranveer Singh’s mentor MC Sher in 2018 film, Gully Boy won hearts with his statement. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli hailed Siddhant for his impressive one liner and said, “Jahan humare sapne poore hote hain,wahan unka struggle shuru hota hai. Wah Siddhant Wah, kya line hai. Respect. this boy knows what life is. Too good. Wah.” A user shared a clip from Gully Boy and captioned it, “Boht Hard Bantai!”

Reacting to Ananya’s statement, a user tweeted, “Being on Koffee with Karan is a major achievement in #Bollywood. National award vagrh to mazak h!!” Another user said: “Did she just really say that she struggled because her dad wasn’t invited to Koffee with Karan...? GIRL WHAT!!!”

A post read: “Ananya Pandey -- My dad has gone through so many things, he has never been on ‘Koffee with Karan’. Bade log badi badi struggle (Big people have big big struggles).” “Koffee with Karan now OFFICIALLY became a barometer for measuring success in Bollywood,” commented a user.

Another user remarked: “If you need some motivation for New Year please listen to these inspiring words by Ananya Pandey ji. Another commented, “I almost cried for her when she said my dad has never been on Koffee with Karan. Bhagwan itni mushkil life mujhe na dena please (Please, God, do not give me this hard life).”

One user tweeted: “Feeling so bad that despite being an excellent painter, my dad was never called on Koffee with Karan. What a struggle!!” “Even Robert Downey Jr never went to Koffee with Karan. Poor Robert,” said another user.

