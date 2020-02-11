Pooja Bedi stirs controversy over anti-reservation comments, Twitter reminds her of daughter Alaya’s ‘struggle’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 15:27 IST

Actor Pooja Bedi stirred controversy after tweeting against reservation on Tuesday. Her comments were met with conflicted reactions, with many pointing out that it was probably her privilege - she is the daughter of actor Kabir Bedi - that prompted her to make the statements in the first place.

Pooja had written in a tweet, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement.” She was reacting to a statement made by the Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi.

Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement https://t.co/ZXR6FokFzc — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

One person, reacting to Pooja’s tweet, wrote, “Pooja, Why don’t you work for abolition of caste? That’s definitely ONE India. Fight for those who die cleaning the shit from gutters. That’s ONE India. And lovely how you flippantly discard centuries of atrocities committed by upper castes on those lower down the ladder.” Responding to this, the actor wrote back, “We have graduates sweeping floors because someone with way lesser marks got their job based on quota. Yes, Atrocities were inflicted in past. But That’s no reason 2 punish the good & deserving youth of today. Reward merit & INDIA will flourish! Caste system is a misused vote bank.”

We have graduates sweeping floors because someone with way lesser marks got their job based on quota. Yes, Atrocities were inflicted in past. But That's no reason 2 punish the good & deserving youth of today. Reward merit & INDIA will flourish! Caste system is a misused vote bank — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

Another person, responding to Pooja’s original tweet, commented, “Like your sheer hardwork and no entitlement or fame you received as a result of your parents? Or like how your daughter has struggled along with all those struggling actors in Mumbai and poor girl is trying to get a role?”

Like your sheer hardwork and no entitlement or fame you received as a result of your parents? Or like how your daughter has struggled along with all those struggling actors in Mumbai and poor girl is trying to get a role? — Sextina Aquafina Belcher (@HitchhikerQ) February 11, 2020

Very convenient words from a rich, upper caste person. Please shed some wisdom by sharing your thoughts on caste system which is the root of discrimination. — Goodindian (@theaverage__guy) February 11, 2020

The person was making a reference to Pooja’s daughter, Alaya F, who recently made her debut in the film industry with the film Jawaani Jaaneman, and fielded a barrage of questions about nepotism in Bollywood. “We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it,” Alaya had told Mumbai Mirror.

