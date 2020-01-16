e-paper
Devi first look: Kajol makes a powerful statement alongside Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia in an all-women film. See pic

Devi first look: Kajol makes a powerful statement alongside Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia in an all-women film. See pic

Kajol will be seen sharing screen space with an all-female cast in her upcoming short film, Devi. The first look of the cast shows all of them with different expressions on their faces.

bollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kajol with her co-stars in Devi.
Kajol with her co-stars in Devi.
         

Kajol made a remarkable comeback with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she plays Tanaji Malusare’s wife Savitribai Malusare. The actor has another powerful short film in the lineup, Devi. The first look of the entire female starcast of the film has been revealed and shows Kajol in an impressive sari-clad avatar.

The picture shows Kajol sitting at the centre in a cotton sari looking intently at the camera. She is seen sharing the couch with a tipsy Shruti Haasan on the left and Neena Kulkarni sitting comfortably on the right with a worried expression. Neha Dhupia is seen standing confidently on the right in a pantsuit. Actor Yashaswini Dayama is seen sitting on the floor in a skirt-top and her hair in plaits. She, too, looks terrified. The picture also shows Mukta Barve leaning on to the couch in a burka, Sandhya Mhatre standing behind Kajol in an orange sari, Shivani Raghuvanshi is seen in a lab coat and Rama Joshi is standing extreme left in a salwar-suit.

Kajol and the entire cast of Devi.
Kajol and the entire cast of Devi.

The film is being directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment.

Speaking about her debut in short film genre, Kajol told Mid Day, “I couldn’t have chosen a better subject for my first short film. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant.”

Shruti further said, “We talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. Devi highlights that aspect with a powerful message.”

Meanwhile, Kajol’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in six days of its release. The film has been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Directed by Om Raut, the film is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army.

Kajol had said in one of the interviews that she felt responsible towards her role as there was no reference point to play Savitiribai. She said, “The sense of responsibility for this particular character was that I had no reference point. I couldn’t compare her to anybody. The responsibility, as an actor, lies with me, because I have to convince myself that what I’m doing is the right thing. That was a task.”

Crediting the director Om Raut and costume designer Nachiket Barve for doing thorough research on the role, she said, “Both of them researched, questioned and verified all the facts. I followed what they had to say. When you wear that sari, your body language automatically changes.”

