Ajay Devgn is proud of Kajol for doing Devi: ‘A sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction’

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:52 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday shared his happiness for wife Kajol on doing her next project, an upcoming short film ‘Devi’ which he says to be ‘a sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction.’ Earlier the day, Kajol had shared a poster of the film on Twitter that featured all the leading ladies of the film including herself, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, and others.

Within minutes of sharing the poster, Ajay took it to Twitter and wrote: “Women empowerment is not a statement for me. It’s a way of life. So proud that Kajol is doing Devi, a sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction.”

The powerful short film narrates the story of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life. The short film which is both directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and is produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.

Kajol was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in their much-acclaimed period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus had grossed over Rs 200 crore and also garnered appreciation from critics across the country.

