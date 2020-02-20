e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn is proud of Kajol for doing Devi: ‘A sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction’

Ajay Devgn is proud of Kajol for doing Devi: ‘A sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction’

Ajay Devgn says he is proud of his wife and actor Kajol for taking up Devi. He shared the film’s new poster on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:52 IST
Asian News International, New Delhi
Kajol will be a part of upcoming film Devi.
Kajol will be a part of upcoming film Devi.
         

Actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday shared his happiness for wife Kajol on doing her next project, an upcoming short film ‘Devi’ which he says to be ‘a sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction.’ Earlier the day, Kajol had shared a poster of the film on Twitter that featured all the leading ladies of the film including herself, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, and others.

Within minutes of sharing the poster, Ajay took it to Twitter and wrote: “Women empowerment is not a statement for me. It’s a way of life. So proud that Kajol is doing Devi, a sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he discussed the impact marriage would have on Kareena Kapoor’s career: ‘I think we set an example’

 

The powerful short film narrates the story of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life. The short film which is both directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and is produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.

Kajol was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in their much-acclaimed period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus had grossed over Rs 200 crore and also garnered appreciation from critics across the country.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
Women’s T20 WC: Video of Pak cricketers dancing leaves fans unhappy
Women’s T20 WC: Video of Pak cricketers dancing leaves fans unhappy
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news