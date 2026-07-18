Not yet filed your SIR enumeration form: Here's a step-by-step guide for both online and offline updates

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India announced an extension for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi as only around 15% of enumeration forms have been digitised so far. The final date for submitting all details has been extended to August 8. The final electoral roll will now be published on October 19 instead of October 10. BLOs have been performing door-to-door surveys to update the Electoral lists. (AI Image generated using ChatGPT (For representational purposes only))

Right now, the SIR enumeration exercise is still underway. If you still haven’t filled your Enumeration Form and are yet to get in touch with your Booth Level Officer (BLO), here’s a complete guide to submitting it online or offline.

The online process Visit the portal: Go to the Election Commission of India’s Voters’ Service Portal and select the ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ option under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) – 2026.

Go to the Election Commission of India’s Voters’ Service Portal and select the ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ option under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) – 2026. Log in: Sign in using your registered mobile number, email ID or EPIC number. Enter the captcha and authenticate yourself through OTP.

Sign in using your registered mobile number, email ID or EPIC number. Enter the captcha and authenticate yourself through OTP. Access your Enumeration Form: Once logged in, proceed to the SIR section and select the option to fill out your Enumeration Form.

Once logged in, proceed to the SIR section and select the option to fill out your Enumeration Form. Check your details: Verify the pre-filled electoral details and fill in the information sought in the form.

Verify the pre-filled electoral details and fill in the information sought in the form. Check the previous SIR roll: Delhi’s last SIR was conducted in 2002. If required, you can use the ‘Search Your Name in Last SIR’ facility on the portal to look for your or your relative’s details in the previous electoral roll.

Delhi’s last SIR was conducted in 2002. If required, you can use the ‘Search Your Name in Last SIR’ facility on the portal to look for your or your relative’s details in the previous electoral roll. Fill previous-roll details: Where applicable, enter details such as the relative’s name, state, Assembly Constituency (AC) name and number, polling station number and part serial number as they appeared in the relevant previous SIR electoral roll.

Where applicable, enter details such as the relative’s name, state, Assembly Constituency (AC) name and number, polling station number and part serial number as they appeared in the relevant previous SIR electoral roll. Submit the form: Review the information carefully and complete the online submission process. The offline process Get your Enumeration Form: Your BLO will visit the address registered in the electoral roll to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms.

Your BLO will visit the address registered in the electoral roll to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms. Haven’t received the form? Contact your BLO directly. BLO contact details can be accessed through the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi website. You can also use the “Book a Call with BLO” facility available through the ECI portal/ECINet app.

Contact your BLO directly. BLO contact details can be accessed through the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi website. You can also use the “Book a Call with BLO” facility available through the ECI portal/ECINet app. Fill in your details: Check the pre-filled information on your Enumeration Form and provide the additional details requested.

Check the pre-filled information on your Enumeration Form and provide the additional details requested. Look up the previous electoral roll: If needed, check whether your or your relative’s name appears in Delhi’s 2002 SIR electoral roll and provide the relevant details in the form.

If needed, check whether your or your relative’s name appears in Delhi’s 2002 SIR electoral roll and provide the relevant details in the form. Hand it to your BLO: Submit the duly filled Enumeration Form to your BLO during the house-to-house enumeration exercise.

Submit the duly filled Enumeration Form to your BLO during the house-to-house enumeration exercise. Need assistance? In case of any queries, get in touch with your BLO for help with filling out or submitting the form All about SIR The Special Intensive Revision or the SIR is an exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India to verify and revise electoral rolls through house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled forms, and verification of old voter data.

The SIR aims to ensure that electoral rolls across India are accurate by eliminating the names of deceased, permanently shifted, duplicate & non-citizen voters, while ensuring that eligible citizens are not left out. The nationwide process was announced on October 27 2025.

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