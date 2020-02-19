e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan says he discussed the impact marriage would have on Kareena Kapoor’s career: ‘I think we set an example’

Actor Saif Ali Khan feels that he and Kareena Kapoor have set an example in the industry, that female actors can get married without it impacting their careers.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan.
Actor Saif Ali Khan said on wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show, What Women Want, that they discussed the impact marriage could have on a female actor’s career in India. Saif said that the manner in which Kareena managed to balance her professional and personal lives after marrying him set an example in the industry.

“I remember you and I used to talk before we got married about the impact it would have on, particularly a female actor’s career,” he said in a video from the episode, released on YouTube. “I used to give you my mother’s example of how it didn’t, and you said times have changed, but maybe they haven’t changed.”

 

Saif said “I don’t want to say we aced marriage, but we -- you -- set an example.” The actor couple tied the knot in 2012, and have one son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Also in the episode, Kareena asked Saif what is the one thing that couples should do to keep the spark in their marriage alive. “Role play,” Saif said, to which Kareena replied, “Actually, we have spoken about every possible topic on the show, so it’s fine.” Saif added, “If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap… I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive.”

The actor was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, opposite debutante Alaya F. Kareena was last seen with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the box office hit, Good Newwz.

