TPS alert: Trump administration issues last warning after Supreme Court ruling, ‘take advantage of this generous offer’

"For those with an expiring TPS designation, these final days provide one last opportunity to accept $2,600 and a free flight home," he stated on X. “We strongly suggest you take advantage of this generous offer.”

Percival stated that this situation was due to lower courts not having yet responded to the Supreme Court's decision, and he asserted that the claim regarding the extension of work permits was far from the truth.

The announcement from James Percival, the General Counsel of the Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ), was made as thousands of immigrants from nations such as Haiti and Syria, who hold this status, find themselves in a state of uncertainty in recent weeks, despite their work permits still being valid.

The Trump administration on Friday cautioned holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) that they have a limited timeframe to voluntarily leave the country before their legal status expires, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the termination of these protections.

Supreme Court's ruling on TPS On June 25, the Supreme Court delivered a 6-3 ruling in the case of Mullin v. Doe, which reversed lower court decisions that had prevented the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti and Syria. This ruling represents a significant triumph for the administration's immigration policy.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has consistently asserted that TPS is inherently temporary and has argued that conditions in several countries on the list have sufficiently improved to allow immigrants to return to their home countries.

The six conservative justices supported the administration's position that courts do not have the power to question significant decisions regarding TPS. This enabled DHS to swiftly revoke protections for approximately 350,000 Haitians and around 6,000 Syrians, who had received work authorization and legal status through the program.

As is often the case with numerous Supreme Court rulings, this decision was anticipated to create ripple effects on other comparable cases, indicating potential efforts to terminate TPS for additional countries.

TPS work permit status: Essential information here Percival stated on Friday that numerous TPS cases were "tied up in lower courts," where judges were “delaying” the removal of injunctions following the Supreme Court's ruling.

"The judge holding up termination of Somalia TPS, for example, has refused to even consider the issue until August 20. This is more of the same judicial sabotage we have been facing on TPS for a year and a half," Percival wrote.

His remarks follow the announcement that some TPS recipients were initially informed their permits would expire on July 10, a deadline that has since passed without updates on all cases. This extension of work authorization had included nationals from Haiti, Syria, Burma, Yemen, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Somalia, according to updates from DHS last week.

Additionally, the General Counsel stated on Friday that the Supreme Court's decision would not take effect until one month after its announcement; however, lower courts remain obligated to adhere to the ruling regardless.

His statements regarding the “last opportunity” for self-deportation implied that DHS would take action as soon as all injunctions against the termination of TPS were lifted, which could result in a gap in legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants.