Florida makes big anti-immigrants move, faces $15M loss in tuition & fee income under new policy
The Florida State Board of Education has approved a policy barring undocumented students from public college enrollment.
Thousands of undocumented students in Florida may face the loss of access to higher education following the approval of a policy by the Florida State Board of Education on Tuesday, which prohibits their enrollment in the state's public college system.
The newly enacted policy mandates that all 28 institutions within the Florida College System can only admit students who are U.S. citizens or those who are considered "lawfully present" in the country. Additionally, prospective students will be required to submit documentation that verifies their citizenship or lawful immigration status prior to enrollment.
Also Read: Is Chick-fil-A open on 4th of July? Here's what's open and closed - All on banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx
New rule limits enrollment of undocumented students in Florida's public colleges
This decision is anticipated to significantly affect immigrant communities throughout the state. An analysis conducted by the American Immigration Council states that approximately 50,000 students in Florida were undocumented in 2023. As a result, many of these people may now find their opportunities for higher education effectively restricted.
The policy is anticipated to have financial implications for the college system in the state. Prior to Tuesday's vote, the Florida Policy Institute projected that barring undocumented students from enrollment could lead to an estimated loss of around $15 million in tuition and fee income.
This action coincides with Florida's increasing limitations on undocumented students, extending beyond its state colleges. The state's distinct public university system is also progressing towards a comparable policy. Just last week, its governing board voted to promote a measure that would prohibit its 12 public universities from admitting anyone who is "present in the United States unlawfully."
All on final vote
The governing board of the university system is anticipated to conduct a final vote following the conclusion of a required 14-day public comment period.
The recent action is part of a larger transformation in Florida's immigration and higher education policies. Last year, Republican legislators abolished a law that permitted certain undocumented students who fulfilled eligibility criteria to access in-state tuition at Florida's public colleges and universities, thereby significantly increasing the cost of higher education for numerous immigrant students.
Florida's measures are also occurring within the context of a broader national discussion regarding educational access for undocumented immigrants. The U.S. Department of Justice has contested similar state laws through various lawsuits. In four instances, judges have annulled the restrictions following a joint request from state officials and the Justice Department to invalidate the laws.
It remains uncertain whether other Republican-led states will implement comparable restrictions on undocumented students within their public higher education systems, but Florida's recent policy suggests a persistent effort to enforce stricter enrollment regulations linked to immigration status.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More