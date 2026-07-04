Florida makes big anti-immigrants move, faces $15M loss in tuition & fee income under new policy

Thousands of undocumented students in Florida may face the loss of access to higher education following the approval of a policy by the Florida State Board of Education on Tuesday, which prohibits their enrollment in the state's public college system. Florida's new policy restricts undocumented students from public colleges, impacting 50,000 potential enrollees and possibly costing the state $15 million in tuition revenue. (Unsplash)

The newly enacted policy mandates that all 28 institutions within the Florida College System can only admit students who are U.S. citizens or those who are considered "lawfully present" in the country. Additionally, prospective students will be required to submit documentation that verifies their citizenship or lawful immigration status prior to enrollment.

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New rule limits enrollment of undocumented students in Florida's public colleges This decision is anticipated to significantly affect immigrant communities throughout the state. An analysis conducted by the American Immigration Council states that approximately 50,000 students in Florida were undocumented in 2023. As a result, many of these people may now find their opportunities for higher education effectively restricted.

The policy is anticipated to have financial implications for the college system in the state. Prior to Tuesday's vote, the Florida Policy Institute projected that barring undocumented students from enrollment could lead to an estimated loss of around $15 million in tuition and fee income.

This action coincides with Florida's increasing limitations on undocumented students, extending beyond its state colleges. The state's distinct public university system is also progressing towards a comparable policy. Just last week, its governing board voted to promote a measure that would prohibit its 12 public universities from admitting anyone who is "present in the United States unlawfully."

All on final vote The governing board of the university system is anticipated to conduct a final vote following the conclusion of a required 14-day public comment period.

The recent action is part of a larger transformation in Florida's immigration and higher education policies. Last year, Republican legislators abolished a law that permitted certain undocumented students who fulfilled eligibility criteria to access in-state tuition at Florida's public colleges and universities, thereby significantly increasing the cost of higher education for numerous immigrant students.

Florida's measures are also occurring within the context of a broader national discussion regarding educational access for undocumented immigrants. The U.S. Department of Justice has contested similar state laws through various lawsuits. In four instances, judges have annulled the restrictions following a joint request from state officials and the Justice Department to invalidate the laws.

It remains uncertain whether other Republican-led states will implement comparable restrictions on undocumented students within their public higher education systems, but Florida's recent policy suggests a persistent effort to enforce stricter enrollment regulations linked to immigration status.