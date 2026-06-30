Green card alert: Applicants to see major changes amid new immigration rules, increased wait times

The Trump administration is reinforcing its control over legal immigration, implementing a range of policy modifications in July that will limit access to green cards and heighten the repercussions of application mistakes. The Trump administration's July immigration policy changes impose stricter controls on green card access and application processing (X/@unumihaimedia)

These updates merge new visa caps outlined in the State Department’s July 2026 Visa Bulletin with a federal regulation that broadens the government’s power to reject or deny applications due to technical errors, in addition to more comprehensive policy guidance that stresses a more stringent case-by-case evaluation of residency applications.

July US visa bulletin The July bulletin reveals escalating pressure in employment-based immigration, with annual caps being met in various high-demand categories. Visas in the employment-based second preference (EB-2) category for Indian applicants, along with unreserved EB-5 investor visas from India, are currently unavailable for the remainder of the fiscal year, indicating that no further approvals can be processed until October.

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The recent modifications come at a time when the U.S. immigration system is under increasing strain due to visa backlogs and a heightened demand for permanent residency. For several applicants, these new limitations may result in extended waiting periods, a reduction in available options, and more rigorous examination of applications.

Visa restrictions are becoming increasingly stringent The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is persistently utilizing the more limiting "Final Action Dates" chart to ascertain eligibility for adjustment of status in employment categories, thereby restricting applications to individuals whose priority dates are within the established cutoffs.

New regulation increases consequences for mistakes An interim final regulation from the Department of Homeland Security will come into effect on July 10, granting USCIS expanded authority to reject or deny applications that do not include a valid signature.

According to this regulation, cases may be denied even after they have been accepted for processing, and in such cases, the agency may keep the filing fees.

Federal officials have indicated that this modification aims to standardize the enforcement of filing requirements; however, it heightens the repercussions of administrative errors for applicants, who may need to restart the process with a new application and incur an additional fee.

Continuous examination of applications The modifications will also incorporate a May policy memorandum from USCIS that emphasizes the discretionary aspect of adjustment of status, which is the procedure enabling qualified applicants to pursue permanent residency from within the United States.

The agency characterized adjustment of status as a discretionary relief option and instructed officers to assess cases on an individual basis, considering a wide array of factors beyond mere eligibility.

Although applicants who fulfill statutory criteria may still be eligible, approval is not assured, and immigration attorneys indicate that the guidance has led to increased uncertainty and more rigorous scrutiny in certain instances.

High demand for visas The measures collectively indicate increasing pressure on the legal immigration framework. U.S. legislation imposes limits on the number of employment-based and family-sponsored green cards that can be issued annually. Officials have pointed to high demand and significant visa utilization as justifications for restricting access and, in certain instances, suspending approvals prior to the conclusion of the fiscal year.

Family-sponsored categories exhibited limited progress in July, with a few advancing slightly while still being subject to annual caps.

The existing restrictions are anticipated to persist until September 30, coinciding with the end of the fiscal year, at which point a new allocation of visas will be made available.

In the interim, applicants may encounter extended processing times, a reduced number of visas in specific employment categories, and more stringent enforcement of filing regulations as agencies navigate a limited visa supply.