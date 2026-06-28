DR Congo's iconic 'Lumumba' fan set to miss decisive Uzbekistan clash after US visa denial, dealing team fresh blow
Congo's ambassador in Washington hopes Lumumba Vea can secure a visa and support DR Congo if the team reaches the World Cup knockout stage.
Congo will take on Uzbekistan in a crucial World Cup group-stage match on Saturday, June 27, with a place in the Round of 32 still within reach.
However, one of the team's most recognizable supporters, "Lumumba Vea," will not be present to cheer on Les Léopards from the stands.
Lumumba denied US Visa
According to Reuters, Vea, whose real name is Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, was denied a visa to enter the United States. The exact reason behind the decision has not been disclosed.
The setback comes only days after Mboladinga finally made it to the World Cup following an earlier delay caused by travel restrictions related to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
He was in attendance at Guadalajara Stadium for DR Congo's 1-0 loss to Colombia, but new visa issues have now prevented him from traveling to the United States for the team's decisive final group-stage match.
Congo’s ambassador breaks silence
Kapinga Yvette Ngandu, Congo's ambassador to Washington, expressed hope that Vea could still receive a visa should the national team advance to the knockout rounds.
“I hope he brings his own brand of support to the team,” Ngandu, Congo’s ambassador said.
Vea’s iconic style and tribute
Known for his distinctive matchday ritual, Vea stands motionless for the entire 90 minutes with one arm raised, dressed in a brightly colored suit.
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His appearance is a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, Congo's first prime minister, who played a leading role in the country's independence from Belgium in 1960 before being assassinated the following year.
Vea's attire and pose are modeled after Lumumba and the statue erected in his honor in Kinshasa.
What’s on stake for Congo
Heading into the final group-stage match, Congo sit on one point from their first two games.
The stakes could hardly be higher for DR Congo, who must defeat Uzbekistan to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage alive.
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As the players gear up for one of the most important matches in the country's football history, one of their most iconic and passionate supporters will be left cheering from afar, unable to join the team in person for the decisive encounter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More