DR Congo's iconic 'Lumumba' fan set to miss decisive Uzbekistan clash after US visa denial, dealing team fresh blow

Congo will take on Uzbekistan in a crucial World Cup group-stage match on Saturday, June 27, with a place in the Round of 32 still within reach. Michel Kuka Mbolandinga was in attendance at Guadalajara Stadium for DR Congo's 1-0 loss to Colombia. (AFP)

However, one of the team's most recognizable supporters, "Lumumba Vea," will not be present to cheer on Les Léopards from the stands.

Lumumba denied US Visa According to Reuters, Vea, whose real name is Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, was denied a visa to enter the United States. The exact reason behind the decision has not been disclosed.

The setback comes only days after Mboladinga finally made it to the World Cup following an earlier delay caused by travel restrictions related to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was in attendance at Guadalajara Stadium for DR Congo's 1-0 loss to Colombia, but new visa issues have now prevented him from traveling to the United States for the team's decisive final group-stage match.

Congo’s ambassador breaks silence Kapinga Yvette Ngandu, Congo's ambassador to Washington, expressed hope that Vea could still receive a visa should the national team advance to the knockout rounds.

“I hope he brings his own brand of support to the team,” Ngandu, Congo’s ambassador said.

Vea’s iconic style and tribute Known for his distinctive matchday ritual, Vea stands motionless for the entire 90 minutes with one arm raised, dressed in a brightly colored suit.

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His appearance is a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, Congo's first prime minister, who played a leading role in the country's independence from Belgium in 1960 before being assassinated the following year.

Vea's attire and pose are modeled after Lumumba and the statue erected in his honor in Kinshasa.

What’s on stake for Congo Heading into the final group-stage match, Congo sit on one point from their first two games.

The stakes could hardly be higher for DR Congo, who must defeat Uzbekistan to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage alive.

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As the players gear up for one of the most important matches in the country's football history, one of their most iconic and passionate supporters will be left cheering from afar, unable to join the team in person for the decisive encounter.